‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Responds To Vicki Gunvalson’s Defamation Lawsuit On Instagram

Kelly Dodd reacted to Vicki Gunvalson‘s defamation lawsuit against her over the weekend on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has been feuding with Gunvalson since Season 13, after establishing a friendship with her early on in her career as a “housewife.” Following Gunvalson’s filing last Friday, Dodd took to her Instagram page, where she responded to a fan who pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation.

“How is Vicki suing you for defamation when she’s the one that slandered you saying you did coke?!” the fan asked, according to a November 3 report from Reality Blurb.

“I know,” Dodd responded.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Gunvalson claimed at the Season 13 reunion that Dodd was not a good parent to her 13-year-old daughter, Jolie, and alleged that she was a cocaine user. According to Gunvalson, she never actually saw Dodd using drugs but learned that she supposedly had from a mutual friend. All the while, Dodd denied any such thing and wondered on Instagram why Gunvalson was allowed to make such shocking claims against her on the show.

Prior to their Season 13 falling out, Gunvalson and Dodd were close friends and frequently spent time together off-camera.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson’s decision to file a defamation lawsuit against Dodd for the things she reportedly says about her on an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County could result in Gunvalson being banned from the upcoming taping of the Season 14 reunion.

At the end of last week, Radar Online revealed that Gunvalson initially included her production company Bravo TV and the network’s parent company, NBCUniversal, in her case against Dodd but ultimately removed all other parties from the lawsuit.

Gunvalson filed her case with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, November 1 for “defamation, libel, trade libel, interference with actual and perspective economic business advantage, false light and injunctive relief.” She requested the statements Dodd made against her be removed from the upcoming episode.

Because of the case against her co-star, Gunvalson may not be reuniting with her co-stars for the reunion.

“Vicki will not be allowed at the reunion if she continues her suit against Kelly,” a source told Radar Online.

To see more of Dodd, Gunvalson, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.