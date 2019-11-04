Texas Hottie Hope Beel Looks Smoking Hot While Flaunting Her Curves In Black Bikini

Hope Beel rocked a black bikini on Instagram over the weekend, and she looked gorgeous while doing it.

In the sexy snapshot, Hope is seen sporting a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms that showcased her flat tummy, rock-hard abs, and long, lean legs. She also added a matching black top that flaunted her toned arms and ample cleavage.

Hope accessorized her swimwear look with large gold chains around her neck. She went barefoot in the picture, and wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders and cascaded down her back.

The Texas model also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap, an application which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and pink blush on her cheeks. She included a shimmering highlighter on her face and a dark pink lipstick to complement the bronzed tan she sported.

In the background of the photo, a large white round sculpture is seen. Hope leaned back to balance herself on the item as she directed a sultry stare into the camera.

The fitness model revealed in the caption that the photo was taken in Tulum, Quintana Roo, but stated that she was heading to New York City. She asked her fans for any recommendations about where she should eat while visiting The Big Apple.

Hope’s over 1.2 million followers showed up to give the post some love by clicking the like button over 18,000 times. They also left more than 220 comments in the span of just one day.

“Looking so stunning in black,” one of Hope’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“One of the best bodies on IG. Killing it,” another adoring fan stated.

“You’re are welcome to my place, bombshell,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“She is sublime and so perfect with this physical,” a fourth social media user said.

Just last week, Hope posted a video of herself wearing yet another black bikini. That two-piece proved to be a bit more racy as it boasted a sheer panel down the middle in order to give fans a peek at the model’s cleavage underneath.

In the video, Hope Beel promoted Bang Energy drinks as she lounged by the pool. At one point, she even had her bikini bottoms covered up with a black fringe wrap that hid her curvy hips as she soaked up the sun during her vacation to Mexico.