Hilde Osland Rocks Comfy PJs & Undies In Flirty Bedroom Photo

Hilde Osland thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a flirty bedroom snap in which she wore a comfy pajama top with a pair of undies while sitting on a bed.

Hilde’s long-sleeved, yellow pajama top looked soft to the touch. She paired the top with a pair of white panties. She completed the comfy look with a pair of white crew socks. With one elbow propped on her knee and her chin in her hand, she struck a pose that showed off her natural beauty. In the center of the bed with a pile of fluffy pillows behind her, Hilde flashed a smile for the camera and looked as though she was ready to spend the day binge-watching movies on Netflix.

Hilde’s makeup looked flawless and included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, a light coat of mascara, and a touch of color on her cheeks and lips. She wore her long hair down in waves over her shoulders. The model added a bit of bling to the casual look with small hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, Hilde said she loved the comfortable set from a new line being dropped by fashion brand Lounge Wear. Her fans loved the look, even though it was not what many would consider typical for the Instagram sensation. The post was a hit, garnering over 18,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Hilde’s fans seemed eager to tell her what they thought of her bedroom snap.

“I don’t know why but you’re even more beautiful in a sweater you look so comfy and cute,” wrote one admirer.

“You must be one of the most beautiful woman in the world. Every photograph of you is stunning, gorgeous, sexy, beautiful and your curves are breathtaking. Love your blond hair and beautiful face,” a second fan said.

Other fans raved over Hilde’s beauty.

“It is totally impossible for you to have a bad picture day,” commented a third fan.

“You have the prettiest smile and the sexiest eyes!! Gorgeous young lady…” said a fourth admirer.

Hilde’s eyes and smile seem to be favorites among her fans — next to her incredible physique, of course. The beauty definitely knows what clothing to wear to accentuate all of her beauty. She recently showed off her curves in a set of active wear. Last month, she flaunted her fabulous figure in a sexy pair of Daisy Dukes with a bikini top.