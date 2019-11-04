‘Counting On’ Fans Stunned At Real Reason Why Jedidiah Duggar Joined Instagram

Counting On fans are stunned as to the real reason why the Duggar’s son Jedidiah has joined Instagram. While many social media followers of the family believed that the young man was perhaps courting someone, it has been revealed that it is another, very surprising reason the unmarried Duggar son, twin to Jeremiah, has created his own social media account.

Jedidiah’s personal Instagram account was to announce that the 20-year-old was running a political campaign to represent Arkansas House District 89. Talk Business reported that Duggar is running in 2020 as a Republican against incumbent Democrat State Rep. Megan Godfrey.

“I have grown up in the Springdale area all my life and as a local small-business owner, I understand the important issues facing the residents and businesses of District 89,” Duggar said in a statement of intent on his official campaign website.

“I will fight for sound economic policies, push for more tax relief for all Arkansans, and advocate for conservative values. I am a Christian and I will stand up for religious liberty, I am pro-life and I will be an advocate for the unborn, and I will always defend our Second Amendment. With your support, I will be a strong, conservative voice in Little Rock for District 89,” he continued.

Duggar owns his own business in the area, Champion Motorcars in Springdale, Arkansas.

In the clip he posted to his newly-formed Instagram account, Duggar listed the reasons why his constituents should vote for him in the upcoming election.

The campaign website reported that Jedidiah was the campaign manager for State Sen. Bob Ballinger’s 2018 campaign and that the reality star served as a legislative assistant at the Arkansas State Capitol during the 2017 session.

Fans were divided over the young man’s desire to serve his local government, citing different reasons as to why he felt he was both qualified and not qualified for the position, and they posted their comments in the caption that accompanied the post below.

“Religious liberty for all or just the one that your family follows?” asked one fan.

“I hope it was your own choice and not daddy’s idea. Although I’d say, expand your views beyond of what you have been taught, have dialogues with people from different backgrounds than yours, in all facets of life you are running for. Not only those things you wish to see but also what you do not want to see,” remarked another follower of the family.

In a differing opinion, another fan commented, “If I lived in Arkansas, you’d have my vote!!!”

Jedidiah is following in the political footsteps of his father, Jim Bob Duggar, who served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002 and later, according to a book Jim Bob and wife Michelle Duggar authored in 2008, The Duggars: 20 and Counting. Jim Bob was also a candidate for the United States Senate in 2002 but lost to Tim Hutchinson. The patriarch of the Duggar clan also sought the Republican nomination to the Arkansas State Senate District 35 seat in Arkansas in 2006 but lost to candidate Bill Pritchard.

The Inquisitr previously reported on Jedidiah opening his own Instagram account, with his fans believing that he had begun courting a young woman. The opening of a social media account in the clan normally coincides with a young adult in the Duggar household heading towards marriage. The only exception to this rule thus far has been Jana Duggar, who is 29-years-old and unmarried.

Counting On airs Tuesdays on TLC.