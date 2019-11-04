‘DWTS’ Contender Lauren Alaina Says She Has ‘No Interest’ In Dating Following Recent Back-To-Back Breakups

The country star says, 'I’m dating 'Dancing with the Stars' right now, and it’s getting better.'

Lauren Alaina has revealed that she has “no interest” in dating. The American Idol alum-turned-Dancing with the Stars contestant said she is committed to the ABC celebrity ballroom competition after two recent breakups, and that dating isn’t even on her radar.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Alaina said she isn’t thinking about dating at all after recently breaking up with her ex, comedian John Crist, whom she started dating a few months after she ended her engagement to her childhood sweetheart. The country singer revealed that guys have been “reaching out” to her but that she is “very unavailable” as she focuses on winning a mirrorball trophy instead of a man’s heart.

Us noted that Alaina not only confirmed that she had gone on “no dates yet” but reiterated that she didn’t feel the need to have a boyfriend right now.

“Look, I went through a breakup, I think the week before I came out here, and it is still very fresh for me. So, I have no … I have gotten very flattering messages, but I have no interest.”

Alaina revealed that after her breakup, her new romance is with the ABC dancing show.

“I’m dating Dancing with the Stars right now, and it’s getting better,” she joked. “We’re warming up to each other a little bit.”

The blond beauty also went on to say that her energy is focused on dancing with hunky DWTS pro partner Gleb Savchenko, and that he has pushed her out of her comfort zone when it comes to getting “sexy” on the dance floor. Alaina noted that Gleb, who is married and has two kids with wife Elena Samodanova, is “known for sexy dances,” and that she is really enjoying dancing with him.

Alaina has been vocal about not wanting to date after dealing with two breakups in less than a year. Her relationship with Crist was made public in May, just a few months after she ended her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Alex Hopkins after six years together.

Alaina previously compared her dating life to Ariana Grande’s breakup anthem, “Thank U Next,” according to People. The star admitted she finds the dating scene to be “problematic.”

“I think she’s probably better at dating than me,” Alaina said of Grande. “It’s not a skill that I have. I’m a very flirty person in general, [but] I’ve never had to flirt with intent.”

Alaina is living her best life right now even without a man in her life. In addition to her newly found dancing prowess, the 24-year-old singer recently revealed that she has lost 25 pounds from rehearsing for just three months with Gleb on Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.