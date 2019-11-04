Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Nothing But An Oversized Sweater, Teases Special Project

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is wearing nothing but an oversized sweater and a smoldering look in a sexy new photo uploaded to Instagram, teasing something special to come for her fans in the pic’s caption.

Alessandra, one of the most recognizable faces for the popular brand of lingerie, looked “cozy like Sunday morning,” wrapped in a gold-colored sweater that hung off her shoulders in a classic modeling pose.

The sweater which appeared to be a cable-knit, hung low on her shoulders, exposing the left side of her body and falling low on her breasts, showing off her cleavage for the cameras.

The sleeves of the garment, which were frayed, almost covered her fingertips as she held the ends of what appeared to be a cardigan together in order to cover the most NSFW parts of her body. The garment rode high on Alessandra’s thighs, exposing her long, tan legs.

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel showed off her long, caramel-colored hair with honey highlights in beachy-waves down her back. The makeup for the shoot seemed to echo the gold and brown in the rock formation the model posed in front of, with hints of gold and brown shimmer on both the model’s eyes and razor-sharp cheekbones as well as her lips, making for a serene yet sexy image.

In a second photo of the sequence, the model is seen in the same setting, but instead, laughing effortlessly for the cameras.

The photos, which can be seen below, have received over 100K likes so far.

Alessandra also teased that she was working on a “special project” in a hashtag in the photo’s caption, but did not reveal what that project was in any further details.

Fans flooded the comments section of the pic with praise and admiration for the model.

“Beautiful, timeless,” commented one fan.

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the world still,” said another admirer.

“Golden goddess,” said another admirer of the world-famous model.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Alessandra uploaded a series of fun and flirty pics to celebrate Halloween to her social media page. In the post’s caption, the Victoria’s Secret model mentioned horror in the hills with a few Halloween-related emojis to add to the fun.

Alessandra Ambrosio is a Brazilian model best known for her work with the worldwide brand Victoria’s Secret and was chosen as the first spokesmodel for the company’s PINK line of lingerie, loungewear, and beauty accessories. She was also a Victoria’s Secret Angel, women used by the company as models who epitomize the brand for its in-house marketing projects and runway work, from 2004 to 2017.

Alessandra also made the list as one of People Magazine‘s annual “100 Most Beautiful People in the World” in May 2007.