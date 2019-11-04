Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Curves In Sequined Red Dress

Nicole Scherzinger was one of the many high-profile names who attended the MTV Europe Music Awards last night in Seville, Spain, and her red carpet outfit didn’t disappoint.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a shiny sequined red dress that displayed her curves. In her latest Instagram upload, Scherzinger shared a shot of herself on the carpet where she is posed with her hand on her hip. She applied a glossy lip and black eyeliner which helped the look pop even more.

Nicole sported her brunette locks down and wavy and accessorized herself with a number of silver sparkly jewelry. She wore small dangling earrings and numerous rings on her fingers.

The “Baby Love” songstress tagged her photo with numerous names, crediting them for being a part of her glamorous look. Her dress was a Tom Ford design, the jewelry was made by Messika Paris, and Emma Obsorne was responsible for her stunning makeup look. Craig Marsden did her hair and even though her shoes weren’t shown in her Instagram post, she tagged designer Jimmy Choo.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 64,000 likes and over 530 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“I DONT EVEN STAN I BOW DOWN QUEEN QUEEN QUEEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I literally cried for 30 minutes after seeing how good you looked and then when you presented and had on the second look I cried for another 30 minutes,” another mentioned.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Love this look! Keep on shining,” a third fan commented.

“Elegant as always,” a fourth follower remarked.

Loading...

On the night, Scherzinger awarded Halsey with Best Pop. Inside the venue, she changed outfits and showed a lot more skin. The “I Don’t Need a Man” chart-topper wowed in an off-the-shoulder mini black dress that displayed her chest and a little cleavage. She paired the look with glittery silver thigh-high boots and wore her hair up in a ponytail. She changed her earrings and sported huge hoops.

Your Best Pop winner is of course the queen @Halsey! ???? pic.twitter.com/CsQi91CLZu — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 3, 2019

Nicole is no stranger herself to being nominated for an EMA. In 2006, the Pussycat Dolls were nominated for Best Group alongside Black Eyed Peas, Depeche Mode, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Keane, according to NME. Rumors of the Dolls reuniting have made headlines but Scherzinger insists she’s too busy right now to do it as she is working on three TV shows on three different continents — The X Factor in the U.K., The Masked Singer in the U.S., and Australia’s Got Talent. Kimberly Wyatt admitted that she is “optimistic” about it all, per The Inquisitr.