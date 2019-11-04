‘Vanderump Rules’ Ariana Madix Reveals Cancer Scare, Co-Stars React To Her Very Personal Instagram Post

The Bravo star opens up about her personal experience with melanoma.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has revealed she had surgery for cancer last fall. The 34-year-old Bravo star shared a powerful post to Instagram which showed her getting wheeled into surgery for melanoma last year at this time.

In the video, Ariana is seen on a hospital bed after being given a sedative to help her relax. Her longtime love Tom Sandoval can be heard telling her he will see her soon as she heads into the operating room at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills.

In the caption to the post, Ariana admitted that she had mixed feelings about posting her personal experience with cancer, but decided to share her scary story to educate her followers. Ariana, a Halloween fan, revealed that she missed out on celebrating her favorite holiday last year because she had just undergone the surgery for skin cancer. The Bravo star described the experience as terrifying.

“Being told that cancer was living rent-free on my body for years was scarier than any 80s slasher movie,” she wrote.

Ariana thanked her doctor and Sandoval for taking good care of her and warned fans that if they see anything suspicious on their body to get it checked right away.

Many of Ariana’s 1.2 million followers reacted with likes and comments on her post. In addition, several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars replied to her story.

“You rock this world, girl. I’m so happy you posted this,” wrote Lala Kent.

“Love you girl!” added Brittany Cartwright.

“You’re so powerful and I love you!!!” James Kennedy chimed in.

Ariana’s brother, Jeremy Madix, also posted a supportive comment to his sister.

One of the most surprising comments came from former Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee. The SUR hostess revealed that Ariana’s cancer scare was a major wake-up call for her.

“Aw my baby girl! I love you! You woke my a** up for sure.” Billie Lee wrote. “I had all my moles removed and checked. Also, I’ll never forget you told me everything we do to our skin (sun damage) takes 20 years to take effect. I started lifeguarding and tanning at 15/16 so now is the time everything I did as a teen will take effect. I’m so on it now because of you. So grateful for you momma!”

Ariana replied to Billie’s comment to agree that many people think skin cancer is about “being pale and getting sunburns” and that it is so far from the truth.

While Ariana lived out one of her worst nightmares last Halloween, this year she was able to celebrate the October holiday cancer-free. As The Inquisitr shared, Ariana and Tom attended the Halloweenie charity costume party in Los Angeles last week. Ariana wore a long red wig, cut-out leopard print outfit, and hooded duster as she channeled Shania Twain in her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video. Sandoval dressed as a Star Wars Jedi.

You can see more of Ariana Madix when Vanderpump Rules returns Dec. 2 on Bravo.