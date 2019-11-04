NBA Rumors: Pistons Could Reportedly Acquire Jrue Holiday For Package Centered On Reggie Jackson & Bruce Brown

With a 3-4 record as of the first few weeks of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons are at eighth place in the Eastern Conference, with Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond leading the way. A new report, however, suggests that these two stars could be joined by a third — Jrue Holiday — if the Pistons trade some of their assets to the New Orleans Pelicans for the 29-year-old combo guard.

In a report from Fansided blog Piston Powered published on Sunday, the outlet suggested that the Pistons could have a better chance of becoming competitive in the Eastern Conference if they trade for an “extra piece.” With this in mind, Piston Powered suggested a trade for Holiday, who is playing for a 1-5 Pelicans team loaded with young, up-and-coming stars such as Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and the currently injured Zion Williamson, but is not expected at the moment to make a run for the playoffs.

Considering how Holiday doesn’t quite fit New Orleans’ rebuilding timeline, Piston Powered recommended a deal that would send the veteran guard to Detroit for backcourt players Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown, and Langston Galloway, as well as a future first-round draft pick. The publication explained that the trade could help the Pelicans save money, as they would be moving Holiday and his expensive contract, which will pay him over $26 million annually over the next three years, and acquiring Jackson and Galloway, who are both on expiring deals.

In addition to the money-saving benefits, Piston Powered noted that the Pelicans could also acquire more young talent in the form of Brown — a promising defender and playmaker at shooting guard — and the first-round draft pick.

As for Detroit, it was predicted that the team would be much better for acquiring a player like Holiday, who is a two-time All-Defensive team member and a one-time All-Star.

“Holiday is that extra NBA star the Pistons need to further compete with the stronger teams of the Eastern Conference,” Piston Powered wrote. “He could play either guard position and he is making them much better defensively.”

Although Holiday is off to a bit of a slow start, with his Basketball-Reference player page showing him averaging 14 points, four rebounds, and 6.8 assists in four games, Piston Powered concluded its analysis of the suggested trade by pointing out that the time is right for Detroit to make a “big move” for someone like him. This, the outlet stressed, is underscored by the fact that Griffin is coming off a career season, with Drummond also playing very well in the final year of his contract before he becomes eligible to enter free agency.