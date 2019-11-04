Heidi Klum Risks Wardrobe Malfunction Dancing In A Tiny Bikini In New Video

A makeup-free Heidi is showing off her moves in her skimpy white bikini.

Heidi Klum risked what could have been a pretty major malfunction while dancing around in a tiny bikini over the weekend. The stunning supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge showed off her impressive moves in the new clip she shared to her own Instagram account on November 3. In it, she got seriously energetic alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz and his brother and Tokio Hotel bandmate Bill Kaulitz.

The saucy new clip saw Heidi show off some serious skin in her white string two-piece while she soaked up the sun somewhere hot and exotic with two of the men in her life. Though Heidi didn’t reveal in the caption exactly where they were as they appeared to enjoy a tropical vacation together, the group coordinated their moves as they laughed.

Heidi managed to merely avoid a wardrobe malfunction in her skimpy swimwear as the trio jumped up and down, stepped from side-to-side, and even turned around to flash their butts to the camera. Making things even more risqué, the mom of four and the two brothers even treated her 6.9 million followers to a few pelvic thrusts as the tassels stretching across the hips of her bikini bottoms flapped up and down.

To prove once again that she’s most definitely a natural beauty, the talented German model appeared to go totally make-up free while she danced.

Heidi also had her long blonde hair tied up and away from her face in the new video, which has already been viewed an impressive more than 1.4 million times in just the first 12 hours since she posted it to her account.

In the caption, the star shared her “love” for her husband and his brother while fans reciprocated all that love for her in the comments section.

“Super cool,” one fan said. Another wrote, “Totally crazy but happy.”

A third impressed fan also saw how happy Heidi looked while in the sunshine with her family. They commenting on the post, “I’m glad you look so happy!”

Others simply left heart emoji on the eye-popping bikini post, while many comments were left in the model’s native language of German.

Heidi and Tom married in a top secret ceremony this past February and only officially announced to the world that they were husband and wife a few months later.

The fun new bikini video marked a stark contrast from some of Heidi’s other posts in the week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star – who’s well known for her epic and over the top Halloween costumes – went big again this year as she dressed up as a bizarre part robot, part mid-autopsy alien amalgamation.