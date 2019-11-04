Kris Jenner Reduced To Tears After Crude Claim That O.J. Simpson’s ‘Manhood’ Sent Her To The Hospital

Kris Jenner was reduced to tears after hearing a crude claim that O.J. Simpson’s “manhood” sent her to the hospital after an extra-marital hookup decades ago.

The incident played out on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Kris was seen chatting with daughter Kim about the alleged hookup. As Hollywood Life noted, Kim asked her mother if she had seen an article about the claim, which went viral earlier this year. The bizarre story came from a person named Norman Pardo, a former friend of O.J Simpson who spoke out in a documentary marking the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder.

Pardo said he wanted to prove that Simpson did not murder Nicole, but ended up sharing a raunchy story of O.J. hooking up with Kris Jenner in a hot tub. After some graphic descriptions of the tryst, Pardo claimed that Simpson “broke” Kris, who had to ask O.J. to take her to the hospital. As Pardo told it, Simpson turned her down in humiliating fashion and told Kris to go to her then-husband, Robert Kardashian, to take her in.

Pardo, who said he once served as O.J.’s manager, claimed that the former football star bragged about the hookup years later. Simpson himself has apparently not commented on it or confirmed whether it was true.

In Sunday’s episode, Kris denied that the incident ever happened and said she had no idea who Pardo even was.

“I never heard of this person,” she said. “And that never happened. That f*cking piece of sh*t.”

Kris grew visibly emotional in the episode as she lamented that someone would capitalize on the anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder to spread the false claims.

“[To make the rumors] on the anniversary of Nicole’s death is tasteless and disgusting,” she says. “It’s just lie after lie after lie and there’s only so much that one human being can take.”

There had long been rumors that Kris had an affair with O.J. Simpson, who her husband famously represented in his 1995 murder trial as part of the group of high-priced lawyers known as the “Dream Team.” Kris and Robert Kardashian would later divorce, and she would go on to marry Bruce Jenner, who today is known as Caitlyn Jenner.

The rumors of an affair with Simpson continued to dog Kris, and in 2013 she told In Touch Weekly that the reports were a “lie” and that she never had an affair with O.J.