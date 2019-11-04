Cardi B Shares Throwback Photos Of Her Insane Physique During Her Stripper Days

Cardi B recently reminisced about her time as an exotic dancer for her 53.5 million Instagram followers to see.

The “Press” rapper shared a photo slideshow that was filled with older photos before her rise to fame. The rapper and mother of one has historically been open about her time as a stripper in New York City, and her most recent post is no exception. In the first photo, Cardi is taking a mirror selfie, allowing her fans to see her iPhone at the time. Her hair is styled into two long braids with smaller braids woven in at the top of her head. The braided look allows Cardi’s followers to see her face, which is mostly bare, as she added in eyeshadow and lipstick. The rapper’s outfit shows off her killer abs as she rocks a pink and blue bikini top, matching bottoms and neon pink fishnet stockings.

In the second look, Cardi is rocking the same braided hairstyle but has added on more makeup. Her eyeshadow is a light silver color, which she paired with a blue lipstick. The “Bodak Yellow” artist is also wearing a blue string bikini top that shows off her cleavage in the post. Cardi is also wearing a bedazzled blue bikini in the photo as she continues to show off her rock hard abs in the photo. The rapper also has on bright yellow earrings as she shows off a silver chain that is tied around her waist.

In another revealing look that shows off Cardi’s insane body back then, the rapper is wearing a gold ensemble. The bikini slightly covers her private parts, and shows her washboard abs. The rapper is wearing braids once again in this look as she poses for the camera.

At the time of writing, the throwback post from Cardi received more than 800,000 likes. The photo also received more than 6,000 comments from Cardi’s fans.

“GO OFF,” one follower wrote.

“BAWDY IS ON POINT,” another fan chimed in.

“Yas Cardi with the braids,” another fan said, followed by multiple heart emoji.

In her caption, Cardi reflected on how amazing she felt her body looked during that time. She also shared that would consider going back to exotic dancing in order to achieve her dancer figure again.

While the Grammy winner’s fame could hinder her from going to a public nightclub, Cardi was able to use her role in Hustlers to relive her dancer days. The rapper starred alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lizzo and more to tell the story of exotic dancers in New York who were accused of drugging and stealing from their clients.