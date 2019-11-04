Porsha Williams And Fiance Dennis McKinley Are On Great Terms After Cheating Rumors, Sources Say

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley are reportedly taking the necessary steps to rebuild their relationship four months after they decided to end their engagement the first time.

The couple is reportedly standing together as many of their old issues are beginning to resurface. A source recently confirmed to Hollywood Life that the couple will have to rehash some of the drama that lead to their sudden breakup on Season 12 of RHOA. The season of the Bravo hit series is slated to show the couple’s breakup and their eventual reunion as the season progresses. The source also confirmed that during the difficult moments, the two will be leaning on each other and moving forward with their wedding plans.

Williams and McKinley became dating in 2017 and were engaged shortly after. The two welcomed their daughter, Pilar Jhena, back in April and were seemingly blissful as Williams became a mother for the first time and the couple were planning a wedding. The couple’s relationship hit a bump in the road, though, after YouTuber Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe accused McKinley of cheating on Williams with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Ward and McKinley both denied that they were in a relationship with each other. Ward even went so far as to say that she had never met McKinley before multiple blogs and media outlets linked them together.

The source also added that the rumor about Ward wasn’t the only reason that the reality star initially ended their relationship. Williams reportedly had some doubts about McKinley early on in their relationship, which the Atlanta businessman has reportedly since resolved. Before taking him back, Williams reportedly had to lean on her mother, sister, and friends like her co-star Kenya Moore for support as she navigated through her relationship.

Since reconnecting back in August, Williams and McKinley have continued planning their wedding. The two were initially supposed to wed on New Year’s Eve 2019, but the couple’s recent breakup possibly made them change their wedding date.

While the couple hasn’t shared what their date for their wedding is, they have disclosed that they are already prepared to have more children. Although their daughter isn’t even 1-year-old yet, McKinley said on Williams’ show, Dish Nation, that he is more than ready to expand their family.

“I’d like to work on [baby] No. 2 later,” McKinley said. “We’re going right back in.”

Williams then objected, stating, “I’m an old horse. I’ve got maybe one more good one in me. It could be twins.”