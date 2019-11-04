Jacoby Brissett Injury Update: Colts Quarterback Could Be Back As Early As Next Week After Hurting Left Knee

Jacoby Brissett was forced out of Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after hurting his left knee, but initial reports indicate that the Indianapolis Colts quarterback could return as early as next week.

As NFL.com reported, Brissett went down early in the second quarter after guard Quenton Nelson was pushed back and stepped on his quarterback’s left leg. Brissett was able to jog to the sidelines under his own strength, where he was checked by trainers and later went to the sideline medical tent.

While there is not yet a full assessment of Brissett’s injury, Colts head coach Frank Reich said that the injury appeared to be a sprain and possibly “MCL-ish.”

“I think it looks like a sprain, but we’ll see to what degree,” Reich said, via 1070 The Fan. “We have to see how it responds,” he added.

While an MCL injury can take several weeks to heal, there are already some signs that Brissett may be back for the team’s game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. David Chao, a former team doctor with the Los Angeles Chargers who now assesses injuries on Twitter and his personal website, said he didn’t believe at first glance that Brissett would have suffered an MCL sprain. He speculated that the Colts quarterback could be able to return next week with a knee brace.

The Colts turned to veteran Brian Hoyer in Brissett’s absence, who completed 17 of 26 passes for 168 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The Colts lost the game after kicker Adam Vinatieri missed the potential game-winning field goal with 1:14 remaining.

While Hoyer was able to fill in capably for Brissett on Sunday, the Colts would likely need their unlikely franchise quarterback to return as soon as possible to keep pace in the playoff race. At 5-3, the Colts are trying to keep pace with the 6-3 Houston Texans in the AFC South.

Brissett has emerged as one of the league’s biggest surprises this season, taking over the starting job after Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement during the preseason. Despite low expectations after Luck left the team, Brissett has been able to lead the team to the thick of the playoff race in the AFC and has the Colts with a much better-than-expected offense.

Jacoby Brissett injury. 2 hits on lead leg pic.twitter.com/bMbL5VD2oV — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 3, 2019

More information on the extent of the injury or how long Brissett could be out is expected to be released later in the week after the Colts quarterback has undergone complete testing.