‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Makes A Heartbreaking Decision, Marlena Warns Sarah

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, November 4 reveal that there will be some major drama in Salem to start the weekend when Lani is forced to make a heartbreaking choice.

According to Soap Hub, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to calling off her wedding to the love of her life, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Lani wants nothing more than to become Eli’s wife, but Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is determined to stop the nuptials in a very chaotic fashion.

As many fans already know, Gabi is currently blackmailing Lani using the access that she has to Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pacemaker. Gabi is furious with Lani for firing the gun that shot and killed her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and she wants revenge.

Gabi is seeing red at the moment and believes that the only way to avenge Stefan’s untimely death is by making Lani look terrible in the eyes of her friends and family by dumping Eli at the alter.

Lani will be forced to make the most heartbreaking decision of her life, and will seemingly crush Eli into pieces when she dumps him in front of nearly everyone in Salem in order to save Julie.

Meanwhile, there will be some happy wedding news for fans to enjoy this week. Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and his longtime love, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) will bump into Jack Devearux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), and they’ll spill their big engagement news.

Of course, Jack and Jen will be thrilled for Justin and Adrienne, and likely tell the couple that they have also recently gotten engaged and are planning a quick wedding to make it official.

The two couples will reportedly come up with the idea to hold a double wedding.

Elsewhere in Salem, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will see Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) looking cozy with one another and she’ll offer Sarah some advice.

Marlena will give Sarah a warning against Xander, who has caused a lot of trouble in Salem over the past few years, including in the lives of Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Marlena’s son, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

However, Sarah seems to trust Xander, who is one of the only people who know about her pregnancy, and that Eric is the father of the unborn child.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.