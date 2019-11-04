Osmariel Villalobos Sizzles In A Minuscule Bikini On Instagram

Osmariel Villalobos recently took to her Instagram account and shared a hot bikini snap with her 3.2 million followers.

In the image, the hot model looked nothing short of stunning as she rocked a tiny, teal-and-pink printed bikini top that she teamed with a pair of turquoise bikini bottoms.

The skimpy bandeau-style bikini top allowed the Venezuelan bombshell to show off a glimpse of her cleavage while the overall ensemble enabled her to show off her well-toned abs and taut stomach, as well as her long, sexy legs.

The stunning model wore her highlighted tresses down and accessorized with a pair of stylish black sunglasses, delicate stud earrings, and two dainty heart-shaped pendants.

Staying true to form, the stunning model opted for minimal makeup to stay in line with the outdoor photo shoot. The model applied a slick of pink lipstick, a tinge of matching blusher, and some highlighter to illuminate her face. Finally, the model painted her toenails with a maroon nail polish to ramp up the glamour.

To pose for the picture, the hottie sported a pout, turned her face away from the camera, and raised one of her arms to grab her hair.

The picture was captured while Osmariel stood on a dock, next to the beautiful backdrop of the sea. The model used her other hand to hold on to a railing and slightly stretched her body to strike a pose.

According to the hashtag used in the story, the picture was captured at the Los Roques archipelago in Venezuela. In the caption — which was written in Spanish — Osmariel wrote that she would like to revisit her country, per a Google translation.

Within three hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 32,000 likes and over 140 comments where fans praised the hot model for her beautiful face and figure and showered her with complimentary words and phrases.

“What a sexy bikini,” one of her fans commented on the picture, ending the comment with a fire emoji.

“Wow! You look amazing. You are one of the prettiest models on Instagram. Keep posting your beautiful pictures every day,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan, who also hailed from the model’s home country, wrote a comment in Spanish. Per a Google translation, he wrote that Osmariel makes him proud for representing Venezuela with a lot of class.

“Wow! It is a pride that you are Venezuelan, as you represent us with a lot of class. I already feel that I love you,” he wrote.