Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Rocking A Leather Black Dress While Celebrating Friend Simon Huck’s Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian was recently seen out and about in Los Angeles to celebrate her friend’s birthday over the weekend.

According to Hollywood Life, the Poosh CEO spent some time out with her friends to celebrate Simon Huck’s birthday. The group was seen at Craig’s for dinner for the festivities. Kardashian rocked a tight, black dress that showed off her petite frame. The dress also had a low neckline, which allowed the eldest Kardashian sister to show off major cleavage in the short dress. While the dress revealed Kardashian’s top half of her body, the dress itself was tailored to fit down to her knees. Kardashian also opted to go without a jacket for her night out.

To pair with the look, Kardashian didn’t add any accessories to her outfit. Instead, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to rock black strappy heels that paired perfectly with the dress. The straps stopped at Kardashian’s ankles and were open-toed, allowing for the cameras to show her unpolished toes. Kardashian also decided to wear little to no makeup for her night out, only adding foundation, light lip gloss and brown eyeshadow. Her hair is also styled in long beach waves as she is seen walking outside of the restaurant.

For the night out, Kardashian is seen with some of her longtime friends as they join Huck in his birthday celebration. Along with Kardashian, Stephanie Shepard and Larsa Pippen were also in attendance for the birthday dinner. The ladies were also reportedly rocking steamy outfits as they enjoyed their time together.

HL reports that Kardashian and her famous sisters have been seen wearing leather while they are photographed with their friends. The leather looks are reportedly a trend with the family, and could be a staple as they show their fashion looks in the cooler months.

Kardashian’s night out comes just weeks after fans of KUWTK watched as she declared that she was fine with living the single life. The mother of three revealed to Pippen during a trip with sister Khloe and her best friend Malika Haqq that, at this time in her life, she doesn’t need a relationship to fulfill her.

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I just don’t feel like I need that. I’m just content hanging out with my friends,” she shared. “I just feel like I’m on a different vibe. I just feel so content with just myself, like, I don’t feel like I need anybody.”