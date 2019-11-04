Donald Trump Says Republicans Need To Release Their Own Impeachment Transcripts To Counter ‘Propaganda’

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Republicans need to release their own transcripts pertaining to the impeachment probe, reports The Hill.

The president made the suggestion via Twitter, arguing that such actions are necessary in order to counter “propaganda” pushed by Democrats such as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

The tweets come on the heels of Schiff’s announcement that Democrats will release transcripts of the interviews held in the investigation so far.

Trump began his Twitter tirade by insulting and belittling Schiff. He accused the lawmaker of misinterpreting the Ukraine call transcript, complaining about the fact that Democrats are allowed to release such information to the public.

“If Shifty Adam Schiff, who is a corrupt politician who fraudulently made up what I said on the ‘call,’ is allowed to release transcripts of the Never Trumpers & others that are & were interviewed, he will change the words that were said to suit the Dems purposes,” the president wrote.

“Republicans should give their own transcripts of the interviews to contrast with Schiff’s manipulated propaganda,” he added, calling the top Democrat a “proven liar, leaker & freak.”

As The Hill notes, Trump has, without providing evidence for his allegations, repeatedly accused Schiff of being in contact with the White House whistleblower.

For weeks, the president has been attacking and viciously insulting the top Democrat, going as far as accusing him of treason.

The standoff with Trump, which is turning Schiff into one of the central figures of the impeachment investigation, began when the congressman spoke before the United States Congress during Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony.

During his remarks, Schiff deliberately misinterpreted the Ukraine call transcript, in order to “parody” the president, he says.

Congressional Republicans have followed the president’s lead, attacking House Democrats and alleging that impeachment is yet another attempt to remove the president.

According to reports, the GOP is currently putting together a game plan to disrupt the process of impeachment, attack witnesses, and discredit the White House whistleblower.

President Trump on the whistleblower: "The whistleblower gave a false story. Some people would call it a fraud. I won't go that far. But when I read it closely, I probably would." pic.twitter.com/NBpQ0QCBm7 — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2019

The Republicans reportedly want to have the public focused on procedural issues while defending Trump and pushing his allegations about former Vice President Joe Biden.

It has also been reported that Republicans in the United States Senate are concerned with how the impeachment investigation is moving forward. Some of them reportedly believe Trump should admit to having a quid pro quo agreement with the Ukrainian government while maintaining that his actions were neither illegal nor impeachable.

According to Trump, these reports are untrue.

In a Sunday Twitter message, the president slammed the reports as “false,” urging the public to read the transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president.