David Eason Throws Shade At Jenelle Evans After Report She Wants Full Custody, Calls Out Her Parenting Skills

Things are starting to get ugly between Jenelle Evans and David Eason.

Just a few days after the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to announce that she had filed for divorce from her husband, David seemed to respond with a slam of his soon-to-be-former wife’s parenting skills. In his first public statement since Jenelle announced the split, David took to his Instagram stories to throw some shade at Jenelle and dredge up an ugly incident from her past.

As Us Weekly noted, the 31-year-old Eason posted a screenshot of an article published by TMZ claiming that Jenelle wanted full custody of the 2-year-old daughter the couple shares, Ensley. David followed up this picture with another screenshot of another TMZ article from 2018 about a road rage incident in which Jenelle allegedly pulled a gun on a driver who cut her off on the highway.

“But this okay,” Eason commented on the story.

Eason countered this by showing off his own parenting skills, sharing a photo of a date he shared with daughters Ensley and Maryssa, his 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Jenelle seemed to take a more tactful approach in announcing the split, avoiding any direct attacks on her estranged husband and instead, saying that she came to realize that she and her children were better off without David.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

Jenelle and David have had a volatile relationship, losing custody of their kids for a stretch of several weeks earlier this summer after David allegedly killed the family dog, claiming it had bit his daughter. In the wake of the incident, David came under police investigation and Jenelle was fired from the Teen Mom franchise by MTV. Some of the fellow Teen Mom franchise stars have cast doubt on Jenelle’s reason for divorcing David, with some claiming that she is only trying to get back into MTV’s good graces and get back on television.