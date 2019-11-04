UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Crouches On The Beach In Revealing Pink Bikini

Arianny Celeste rocked a pink bikini on Instagram this weekend, and her fans weren’t complaining. The UFC ring girl may have been busy with a big fight, but she wasn’t too busy to share a sexy new snap of herself on the beach.

In the photo, Arianny is seen sitting on her knees on the beach as water drips from her bikini-clad body. The social media sensation showcases her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, curvy booty, and lean legs in the shot while sporting the light pink two-piece, which boasted a leopard-print trim.

Arianny’s long, brown hair was worn in straight, wet strands that were pushed behind her head and fell down her back. She pressed her hands into the white sand while smiling for the photo.

The UFC staple went for a natural look with her makeup, wearing defined eyebrows, pink eye shadow, long lashes, and a fresh face. She added nude lips and pink blush on her cheeks to complete the stunning style.

Arianny accessorized her bikini with some large, gold hoop earrings, rings on her fingers, a dainty chain around her neck, and a gold bracelet on her wrist.

In the background of the photo, some green trees and the gorgeous blue ocean can be seen as the model reveals she was in The Bahamas when the photo was taken. Arianny also told fans that the photo shoot was for Maxim Magazine and snapped by photographer Emilynn Rose.

Arianny’s over 3 million Instagram followers loved the picture, and gave the model over 28,000 likes and more than 300 comments on the post.

“You radiate love, grace and exquisite beauty,” one of Arianny’s social media followers wrote in the comments section.

“Really beautiful photo. Love the smile,” another fan stated.

“Such a wonderful post, excited to see more,” a third Instagram user said.

“What a beautiful smile she has,” a fourth comment read.

Just last month The Inquisitr reported that Arianny wore a bikini of a similar pink color for an Instagram photo. That two-piece was made from a knit fabric and boasted a tiny strap that wrapped around the model’s neck.

The UFC fan favorite alos seemed to don the same gold bangle bracelet for the photo, but wore her caramel-colored mane parted to the side and styled in voluminous straight strands that cascaded down her shoulder for the snap.

To date, that photo has garnered over 32,000 likes and nearly 350 comments for Arianny Celeste.