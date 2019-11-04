‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Makes Peace Offering To Jenelle Evans, Offers To Have As Guest On Podcast

Kailyn Lowry may be ready to mend bridges with her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans.

After Jenelle announced this week that she filed for divorce from husband David Eason, Kailyn said she would be open to having Jenelle come onto her Coffee Convos podcast to give her side of the story. As Us Weekly noted, Jenelle and Kailyn have had something of a volatile relationship, but that could soon be coming to a close.

During a question and answer session with fans on Twitter, Kailyn was asked if she would be willing to host Jenelle on the fan-favorite podcast to “tell her story,” and Kailyn seemed more than open to the idea.

“For sure!” Lowry said. “I texted that in my group text with my producers… I just don’t have a way to contact her.”

Jenelle has already shared a bit of information about the divorce with fans, taking to Instagram on Thursday to say that her time away from the Teen Mom franchise opened her eyes and led her to look at her life differently. Jenelle had something of a rough exit from the franchise, getting fired by MTV after her husband allegedly killed their family dog after he claimed it bit his daughter.

The couple temporarily lost custody of their kids after the incident, and MTV decided to fire Jenelle, having already cut ties with David over his controversial behavior, including a series of allegedly homophobic tweets.

Jenelle has received support from a number of other Teen Mom stars, many of whom praised her for the decision to keep her kids safe. But as The Inquisitr noted, Kailyn said that she doesn’t think Jenelle should return to the show, claiming there wouldn’t be enough screen time to go around. Farrah Abraham echoed that sentiment, hinting that Jenelle’s decision to divorce her husband may have been motivated by a desire to get back in MTV’s good graces.

If Jenelle takes up Kailyn on the offer to appear on Coffee Convos, she could have a lot to tell. A previous report from Us Weekly hinted that there could be more in the relationship that wasn’t revealed, with a source saying that the divorce was “a long time coming.”

“Things have been bad even when they looked good on the surface,” the source said. “David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self.”