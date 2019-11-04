‘Maxim’ Helpful Hottie Caitlin O’Connor Sizzles In Bang Energy Video

Bang Energy has been on a roll in courting Instagram models to advertise their beverages, and just hit the ball out of the park with their latest video featuring Maxim helpful hottie Caitlin O’Connor. The video showcases the blonde beauty sipping the energy drink in a pool, and fans were loving the clip.

It’s little surprise that Bang Energy would set their sights on Caitlin, as she was awarded Sports Illustrated’s “Lovely Lady of the Day” seven times, in addition to being called by Maxim one of the “10 hottest girls in America.”

In addition, she also has a sizable social media following, with a current tally of 601,000 fans. A recent post where she stunned in daisy dukes helps show just why she has so many followers.

They are surely not disappointed with this latest offering. The clip begins with Caitlin relaxing by the ledge of a pool in a bright blue bikini. The top is a classic triangle cut, and features a trendy cutout in the center. The bottom are the classic briefs with string ties. Caitlin’s hair is styled into a chic bun for the video, and she accessorized with a simple necklace and drop earrings.

As she sits by the ledge, Caitlin playfully kicks at the water before taking a long sip from the Bang Energy bottle.

The blonde beauty then stuns in a number of other poses, like tugging at her bikini string bottom, mussing up her hair, and then leaning against the a white chaise.

The California transplant once again shows off the bottle, with her toned midriff in the background. Caitlin then brings it up towards her face, giving viewers a close up of her stunning smile.

The video then ends with the UCLA grad walking around the pool area, while on her tip-toes to show off her long legs. The stunner then continues with similar close-up shots to complete the clip.

The upload earned over 1,100 likes and more than 60 comments.

“This whole thing is [fire],” gushed one user, who used the fire emoji in place of the word.

“Keep slayin,” added another, along with a black heart emoji.

“Omg u look stunning babe,” proclaimed a third, adding a heart-eye face.

The Bang Energy video was not the only upload that Caitlin shared with her fans over the week. She also uploaded a number of pictures where she modeled her Halloween costume, which consisted on a tight bodysuit with a skeleton design on top. Deciding to add a second costume element, Caitlin then donned a pair of cat ears.

The upload earned over 4,500 likes and more than 130 comments.