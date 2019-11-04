Dream Kardashian Couldn’t Have Looked More Adorable In Her ‘Trolls’ Inspired Halloween Costume

Proud dad Rob Kardashian showed off his daughter's sweet Halloween costume online.

Rob Kardashian’s only daughter Dream Kardashian is now 2-years-old. For Halloween this year, Rob matched with Dream in a Trolls inspired costume. Their adorable ensemble featured Dream as Poppy while Rob showed off his very fitting Papa Troll costume.

In the adorable photo that Rob posted, Dream is pictured in a bright pink wig while her natural dark brown curls fall down to her shoulders. The little girl clasps her hands together while staring sweetly at the camera. Rob shares Dream with his ex-girlfriend Angela Renée White, known predominately as Blac Chyna.

“Poppy Troll dressed up with Papa Troll for #Halloween #Dream,” Rob wrote as his caption.

He was later pictured in one of his little sister Kylie Jenner’s Halloween Instagram posts looking noticeably thinner. The photo was taken at a party celebrating Kendall’s 24th birthday which is on Sunday.

Rob has dipped under the radar in recent years, disappearing from his family’s well-known reality television series Keeping up with the Kardashians. He’s also not commonly captured in paparazzi photos, as he has hidden from the public eye following the downfall of his relationship with Chyna and his weight gain, which led him to gain body confidence issues.

Nevertheless, the only remaining Kardashian male appears to be getting back on his feet again as he debuted his newly slimmed-down frame in a rare video, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

It was Rob’s big sister Kim Kardashian that first released his insane weight loss progress via her own social media posts on October 21st. In the posts, Rob was seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts alongside some of his nieces and nephews. Rob has reportedly lost 20 pounds in total and is continuing to work hard at the gym and focus on his health.

His new healthy lifestyle was reportedly inspired not only by his young daughter Dream, but by his sister Khloe Kardashian who has long encouraged him to get himself together and take better care of himself, according to MSN News.

According to inside sources, Khloe helped Rob to realize that the only way to gain a more positive mindset upon life is to start by taking better care of his body.

“Rob also was also influenced to get back in the gym from Khloe. She has been telling him that he will feel better and have more positivity in his life if he focused more on his health. Rob feels like he is finally ready to take control of his life,” the source said.