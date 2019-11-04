Kandi Burruss Stuns In A White Bedazzled Gown Ahead Of The Season Premiere Of ‘RHOA’

Kandi Burruss recently posted a photo before the Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The songwriter and entrepreneur dazzled in a white gown from dress designer Sherry Hill. The curve-hugging dress is filled with bedazzled jewels and shows off Burruss’ cleavage. In the first slide of the Instagram post, Burruss has one hand on her hip and another one that is resting next to a stand that if filled with light bulbs. The mother of two is looking at the camera as she smiles, only showing off her profile. She is rocking a silver bracelet and silver earrings in the photo, and her acrylic nails appear to have white nail polish on them.

In the second photo, Burruss radiates joy as she has her entire body facing the camera. Her glowing makeup look is on full display for her 6.9 million Instagram followers to see. Her makeup look consists of foundation, black eyeliner, faux eyelashes and lip gloss. Burruss is also rocking a deep blush on her cheeks in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo of Burruss received more than 89,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,400 comments under her post.

“I love you Kandi! You’re my favorite celebrity,” one follower confessed.

“Wow You look AMAZINGGG but what’s new lol,” another follower chimed in.

“Excited to see you back on my tv,” another follower said.

“Give me your phone, you showing out again,” another fan wrote.

According to Hollywood Life, Burruss extravagant photos are behind-the-scenes photos from her opening title shoot for RHOA. Burruss is wearing the same dress in the cast’s opening video, which the outlet reports was shared on social media on Saturday, November 2.

The upcoming season of RHOA premieres on Sunday, November 3. This will be Burruss’ 10th season on the show, making her the second longest-running cast member on the Bravo series.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Burruss’ storyline for the new season of RHOA will be focused on expanding her family. The Xscape band member and her husband, Todd Tucker, are reportedly expecting a baby via surrogate. The couple discussed the idea of surrogacy back in Season 11, when Burruss considered becoming a mother for the third time. The couple welcomed their son, Ace, back in 2016. Both Burruss and Tucker also have daughters Riley, 16 and Kaela, 22, from previous relationships. Burruss reportedly considered surrogacy after having a difficult time carrying Ace. The couple has yet to confirm if they are expecting.