WWE News: Triple H Says NXT Will No Longer Be Raided By Main Roster Shows

Triple H appeared on the latest edition of WWE‘s After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves for a discussion about life behind the scenes in the company. During the interview, he addressed Vince McMahon’s tendency to raid the NXT roster, but revealed that things will be different going forward.

As quoted by 411Mania, “The Game” said that the black and gold brand will no longer be a feeder system for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. According to the 14-time World Champion, WWE needs to be more strategic going forward,

“You have to give some considerations to the other brand, so there needs to be longer-term plans laid out. ‘Hey, this person’s gonna move to Raw. But they’re gonna move in February. This person’s gonna move in June. We’ll also be down a program with this person here. You guys have interest in that?’ So we can begin to take back and begin to take things that are, you know, they don’t have something for somebody.”

In the past, NXT has suffered heavy losses during WWE’s Superstar Shake-ups and drafts. Last year, a substantial portion of the women’s division was split between both main roster shows, which resulted in “The Game” having to rebuild it from scratch. To his credit, he’s continued to create new stars.

However, back in September, NXT moved to the USA Network for a live two-hour weekly show. Before then, the black and gold brand’s show aired for one hour each week on the WWE Network, with episodes being pre-taped. This allowed the brand’s creative team to make plans in advance and prepare for roster members being promoted to the company’s flagship shows.

With NXT being live on Wednesday night’s now, however, the show is competing against AEW Dynamite. The competition has forced WWE to treat NXT as a third official brand, which has led to former Universal Champion Finn Balor returning to his old stomping grounds to increase its star power.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Triple H confirmed that more main roster superstars will be moved to NXT in the near future. “The Game” believes that the change of scenery will prevent them from becoming stagnant.

At the time of this writing, the NXT stars are currently involved in a feud with Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown‘s performers. Some of the talent invaded the blue brand this week and announced that NXT stars will be competing against WWE’s other shows at Survivor Series on November 24.