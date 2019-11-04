Violet Summers Shows Off Her Slender Figure And Pert Booty In Latest Instagram Share

Instagram sensation Violet Summers, who has attracted 2.5 million fans on the photo-sharing website, took to her page on Sunday, November 3, and wowed everyone with a new booty snap.

In the picture, the 19-year-old model could be seen rocking a royal blue and black, animal-print lingerie set, one that included high-waisted bottoms and a matching bra.

To strike a pose for the picture, the model stood in her kitchen, holding the door of her fridge. In the process, she turned her back towards the camera and put her pert booty and well-toned legs on full display.

That’s not all. The risqué ensemble also perfectly accentuated Violet’s beautiful, slender figure.

The stunner styled her highlighted brunette tresses into soft, romantic curls, while she opted for little to no makeup to stay true to her signature style.

Violet looked straight into the camera and smiled to melt many hearts, and to her fans’ delight, she posted two pictures in the same outfit. While the first one was a long-shot photograph, the second one provided a closer look at the model’s enviable assets.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Ahwatukee, Arizona. In the caption, the stunning model informed her fans that she is about prepare lunch for herself and asked her fans about their favorite things to eat.

Within seven hours of going live, the post has amassed more than 42,000 likes and over 1,160 comments which shows that the model is quite popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the post was also liked by many other Instagram models and influencers. These included plus-size model Ana Lorde, Australian model Vicky Aisha, and Kayleigh Swenson aka Viking Barbie, among others.

While most of her fans and followers provided straight answers in response to the caption, many of them considered it a sexual innuendo and posted very explicit comments.

Others did not pay attention to the caption and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“You are a very naughty girl,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

Loading...

“Seriously, when did you realize how damn near perfect you are? I’m surprised the government hasn’t tried to clone you,” another fan wrote.

“Woman you are really making this “No Nut November hard for me,” a third one commented.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that the model is amazingly beautiful.

“You are such an amazingly-beautiful young lady. Love you.”

The remaining fans posted words like “goddess,” “extremely sexy,” and “epitome of perfection,” to praise the model.