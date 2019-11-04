Fox News Poll Reveals Nearly Half Of Voters Want President Trump Impeached And Removed

The Fox News poll was the latest of several polls indicating that roughly half of American voters feel the president should be impeached.

While President Donald Trump can typically find the most support in Fox News and its viewers in the world of cable news networks, a new poll from the network on Sunday revealed that 49 percent of voters want the president not only impeached, but removed from the White House.

According to Fox News, the poll, which had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percentage points, also indicated that nearly 60 percent of respondents think Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate his likely top 2020 political opponent and nearly two-thirds of respondents that it was inappropriate to do so.

Only four percent said they wanted the president impeached but not removed from office and 41 percent were against the impeachment process altogether. Those numbers are reportedly close to where they were in early October where in the same poll, 51 percent supported impeachment and removal, 40 percent opposed both ideas and four percent were for impeachment but against removal.

The slight, two-point drop in the percentage of voters who favor impeachment and removal was attributed to a five-point drop specifically from Republican voters, who were at 13 percent favoring impeachment in October compared to eight percent in the latest poll.

Interestingly, within the group of respondents who said they oppose impeachment, more than half — at 57 percent — indicated that nothing could change their minds to make them switch camps. Only 34 percent of respondents who opposed impeachment said that new evidence could possibly entice them to switch their position.

As far as the likelihood of Trump’s impeachment happening, those who believe Trump will be impeached skyrocketed from 38 percent in June to 55 percent in the latest poll. Also in June’s poll, 56 percent of respondents who were asked about the likelihood of Trump’s impeachment happening said “not at all,” while the number from October plummeted to only 38 percent indicating the same.

FOX News Poll: What Should Congress Do? Impeach and Remove From Office – 49%#AMJoy pic.twitter.com/WM1rDeSLAM — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) November 3, 2019

The poll comes on the heels of a successful House vote on Thursday to move forward with official impeachment proceedings. All but two Democrats voted for the resolution and not a single Republican voted in favor.

Trump on Sunday dismissed all of the recent polls that indicate strong American voter support for his impeachment, labeling them “fake” and “lousy,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

While speaking with reporters outside of the White House, Trump told them “You’re looking at the wrong polls.” He followed up by saying “I have the real polls,” but failed to elaborate on exactly what he means by that claim.

“The Fox polls have always been lousy. I tell ’em they ought to get themselves a new pollster,” the president added with regard to the latest Fox News survey.