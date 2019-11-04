NFL Rumors: Mitch Trubisky Could Be Headed To The Bench, As Chicago Bears Look To Turn Around Season

The struggling Chicago Bears could be looking to make a major change, with growing speculation that starting quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky could be headed to the bench.

Trubisky and the Bears offense struggled in Sunday’s 22-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, with the Chicago quarterback throwing for just 125 yards. It was the latest difficult performance for Trubisky as the Bears fell to 3-5 on the season, and now reside on the outside of the playoff picture.

Many were quick to heap blame on Trubisky. Fansided columnist John Buhler wrote after Sunday’s loss that Trubisky has been an “unmitigated disaster” for the Bears, saying he is the “worst thing to happen to the city since 1871.”

“In a season with lofty expectations, the Chicago Bears have become a blistering dumpster fire because of one man: starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky,” he wrote.

Others have called for the Bears to send Trubisky to the bench in favor of Chase Daniel. At 3-5, the Bears are not out of playoff contention just yet, but would need a major turnaround in the second half of the season, as the NFC wild card race is growing competitive and it looks like a 10-win team could be left out of the playoffs.

Paired with a strong defense, Daniel could be more adept to run the offense than Trubisky has been to this point.

I understand what it *means* to bench Trubisky but it’s time. He’s awful. The guy is overwhelmed, uncomfortable & bluntly put, incompetent. Chase Daniel at least can play QB with some confidence & competence. Enough is enough. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) November 3, 2019

USA Today blog BearsWire had already been speculating about Trubisky heading to the bench, writing back on October 21 that the former No. 2 overall pick, taken ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, may have run his course as Chicago’s starter. While the report noted that there are a number of factors working against Trubisky, including his recovery from a left shoulder injury and a non-existent running game, his play has been “inexcusable.”

The Mitch Trubisky experience is just bad, like awful. pic.twitter.com/dOYdTGe7xN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 27, 2019

At the time, Bears coach Matt Nagy tried to move the blame off Trubisky, saying that the team’s entire offense had been struggling to get going.

“There’s just so many parts of it,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “And Mitch is a competitor, and I think for all of us, it just was one of those deals where you would love, you would really love it to be able to get the run game going early, early, early so you can do more things, and we didn’t do that.”

Trubisky has only gotten worse since then, capped off by Sunday’s performance where he connected on less than 50 percent of his passes and barely moved the ball for the majority of the first half.