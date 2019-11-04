Eriana Blanco Shows Off Her Slender Body And Amazing Curves In A Revealing Bodysuit On Instagram

Instagram model Eriana Blanco recently took to her page and stopped her 2.2 million fans in their tracks with a new lingerie picture.

In the snap, the stunning model could be seen rocking a printed, black-and-white chiffon bodysuit with lacy edges and a plunging neckline. The revealing garment allowed Eriana to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as a glimpse of her perky breasts and bare chest.

That’s not all, but the high-cut feature of the bodysuit also allowed the model to put her well-toned thighs on full display. Overall, the risqué ensemble perfectly accentuated the model’s slender figure and enviable curves, something that fans immediately fell in love with as indicated in the comments section.

In terms of cosmetics, Eriana stayed true to her signature style and opted for a full face of makeup, which included a nude-pink shade of lipstick, a slick of light-pink blusher, gray eyeshadow to match her lingerie, and lots of mascara to accentuate her eyelashes.

To keep it simple, yet sexy, the model decided to ditch accessories. She wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her left arm and shoulder.

To pose for the snap, the model stood in a room, slightly tilted her head and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Wynwood Arts District, Miami, Florida.

Following her caption-writing ritual, the model asked her fans to rate her picture from one to ten, something that she does quite often.

The model also informed her fans that her sexy lingerie was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova, which is quite popular among Instagram models from across the globe.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 27,000 likes and about 850 comments which shows that the model is quite popular on Instagram and fans eagerly wait for the hottie to post new snaps.

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by many of Eriana’s fellow models and influencers. These included Vicky Aisha, Brittanya Razavi, Valeria Orsini, Gayana Rubin, Mariza Villarreal, and Aylen Alvarez, among others.

“I like that outfit. It looks awesome,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Eleven for the girl and 10 for the dress,” another one rated the outfit and the model’s looks.

Meanwhile, a third fan, who seems to be a big admirer of the model, expressed his wishful thinking and admiration by calling her his future wife.