‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Derriere In Her ‘Best Pictures’

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko may be used to professional photographers taking fantastic shots, but she just dubbed some new photos taken of her famous derriere by some friends to be the “best.” Followers of the buxom brunette seemed to agree, as the double-picture post earned a lot of love from her fans.

The Miami-based stunner is known both for her curves — which have earned her the title the “Russian Kim Kardashian” — as well as her very revealing photos. In fact, it is one of the ways in which the beauty has earned over 10.1 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most popular social media celebrities in the world.

Though her latest two pictures did not show as much skin as the stunner is prone to show, as the beauty was pictured in jeans, they nonetheless likely sent pulses racing thanks to the skintight nature of her pants, which were so tight they looked nearly painted on.

The setting for the two pictures was a basketball game, where Anastasiya was sitting court-side, as expected from her glamorous life. Her outfit consisted of a black bodysuit for a top, with tank top straps and a slight scoop in the back. It is a tight material that hugs her torso.

Also emphasizing her figure were her jeans. They are high-waisted to show off her incredible hourglass figure, especially since they cinch at her midriff with a black belt. The jeans are also sure to cling to her perky posterior in the most flattering of ways.

Anastasiya’s brunette locks were kept long, straight, and sleek, and she added a fashionable brown baseball cap. She completed the look with a luxurious diamond watch and Caribbean blue Hermés bag.

The two photos were taken from behind the stunner so that full attention was on her derriere. Though the first picture was crisp, the second was slightly blurry, suggesting that Anastasiya’s boast that her friends took the “best” pictures might have been written in jest.

The double-picture update earned close to 205,000 likes and over 2,100 glowing comments.

“Lord have mercy,” one awestruck fan proclaimed.

“Wow now this is what I call Baby Got Back,” teased another, referencing the famous song along with three fire emoji.

“Gorgeous,” sighed a third, along with two pink hearts.

This is not the first time that Anastasiya rocked the denim look, as she has been pictured in jeans that looked very similar, albeit a shade darker.

That said, her most common ensembles on Instagram continue to be sizzling bikini shots, like recent black bikini that hardly contained her assets, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.