Britney Spears Goes Makeup Free In Turquoise Bikini For ’60 Lap Challenge’

Britney Spears pushed hard today during her lap swim challenge, and she thrilled her 23 million Instagram fans with a video she uploaded, showing off her impressive water skills.

The “Piece of Me” singer wore a blue string bikini in the video, and her blonde hair hung in waves over her shoulder. The look showed off her toned arms and midsection, and it revealed plenty of cleavage. Spears apologized in her caption for not wearing any makeup in her video, and she admitted that sometimes her face has to breathe. However, it appeared that she had on some type of eyeliner, or else it is permanent makeup. Typically, the singer swims 20 laps in the mornings, but for this Sunday, she decided to challenge herself by completing three times as many — 60 laps. Then, the video switched to a sped-up version of Spears swimming laps in a gorgeous sparkling infinity pool with Madonna’s “Human Nature’ playing in the background.

In the caption, Britney revealed that swimming makes her sleepy like a baby, and she might be looking for a new brand of coffee to help her stay awake after exhausting herself during her daily laps. Fans loved the “Toxic” singer’s latest post, with nearly 300,000 Instagram users hitting the “like” button to show their support. Plus, over 3,700 people also left uplifting comments praising Spears for her commitment to swimming laps and setting a tough goal and reaching it.

“I’m so glad you constantly challenge yourself and decide to go the extra mile. It’s little things like this that make life more interesting. I love swimming! So I’m loving all of these videos recently. I love you, queen! I hope you’re well,” wrote one fan in the comments section.

Many fans also appreciated that Spears played a Madonna song during her workout video.

“Love that we both work out to Madonna, Brit,” replied one happy follower.

“You can do anything you put your mind to, baby!!! EXPRESS YOURSELF!” wrote another, using lyrics from the song that Spears played in the video she posted.

Others who replied felt that the singer didn’t owe anybody an apology for wearing or not wearing makeup, especially before a workout in a pool.

“You don’t have to apologize for not wearing makeup!” a fan declared.

Many followers also declared that Spears is the queen of pools, swimming, working out, and laps.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Spears posted a video of herself wearing a blue bikini swimming underwater. In her caption, she paid homage to the importance of water for humans, declaring it more crucial than even love.