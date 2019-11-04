Andrew Yang Warns Democrats That Impeaching President Trump Could Cripple The Democratic Nominee

While Yang supports the Democrat-led attempt to impeach the president, he thinks that constant news around the issue could steal thunder away from the 2020 election.

Like the rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang fully supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump, but he expressed concern on Sunday that the process could eventually hurt the Democratic nominee, Politico reported.

Sunday, when he was asked during CNN’s State of the Union whether or not the ongoing impeachment investigation could somehow hurt the eventual nominee of the Democratic party, Yang indicated that if it means drawing attention away from the 2020 campaign as a whole, it could hinder whomever wins the nomination.

“There’s a chance that it will,” Yang responded. “And I just saw that it seems like the significant number of candidates may be actually called to D.C. for the bulk of January, which would definitely take the focus away from the campaign.”

Yang warned that the entire country could become “engrossed” in the impeachment process and take away opportunities to talk about the real issues facing America today, as the general election is barely one year away.

“And then, we’re going to look up and be facing Donald Trump in the general election and we will not have made a real case to the American people,” Yang said.

Yang made clear during NBC’s Meet The Press that he’s on the impeachment train but echoed the same statements about distracting the country at a time when candidates — and Democrats in Congress — should be presenting new policy ideas to American voters to get them excited about a potential new leader in the White House come November 2020.

“Even when we’re talking about impeaching Donald Trump, we’re talking about Donald Trump and we are losing,” Yang warned.

Yang also said that getting Americans excited with new policies is the only way Democrats will win in 2020 and “start actually solving the problems that got him elected,” referring to Trump’s 2016 win.

The former businessman has been vocal about warning Democrats of possible outcomes of the impeachment probe, saying last month that given Trump’s strong support in the Republican-controlled Senate, that the chances of him being convicted and even removed are slim, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

He also said at the time that Trump’s impeachment will ultimately give his core support base a “persecution complex no matter what he does after a failed impeachment process.”

Yang, whose campaign cornerstone is what he calls the Freedom Dividend — a universal income plan that would provide all American adults a $1,000 per month stipend — currently sits in fifth place, behind Sen. Kamala Harris, with 2.7 percent of support according to the Real Clear Politics rolling average.