Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Lingerie Snap On Instagram

Canadian model Laurence Bédard, popular on Instagram for her hot body and tattooed, punk rock-inspired look, recently took to her page and wowed her 2.2 million fans with a sultry lingerie picture.

In the latest share, the stunning model could be seen rocking a black, push-up bra with polka dots, one that allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

That’s not all, but the model teamed her bra with a pair of sexy lace panties which she slightly pulled up to show off her well-toned thighs.

The stunning model wore her blond tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup, including a glossy pink shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, shimmery nude eyeshadow, and lots of mascara to accentuate her beautiful eyes.

The model painted her neatly-manicured nails white and accessorized with diamond rings on both the hands.

To strike a pose for the picture, Laurence lifted her chin up, looked straight into the camera, puckered her lips and slightly arched her back, a move that allowed her to make her amazing curves more prominent.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Montreal, Canada. Knowing that a picture is sometimes worth a thousand words, the model decided not to include a caption with the post.

Within 12 hours of going live, the sexy lingerie snap has garnered more than 94,000 likes and about a thousand comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the hottie with numerous complimentary comments and phrases.

Apart from her legions of admirers, many of Laurence’s fellow Instagram models, celebrities and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support.

These included Brittanya Razavi, Ana Lorde, and Liviu Covalschi Keno, among many others.

“You get more stunning with every post. So sexy!” one of Laurence’s fans opined.

“My God!! You are absolutely perfect,” another one chimed in.

“This is pure perfection! Black never looked so good before,” a third commentator wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be a big fan of Laurence, wrote that the model is a goddess.

“Fantastically beautiful. You’re an angel, a goddess [and] the Devil’s masterpiece.”

A fifth follower praised the stunning model by calling her a piece of art, while another one told the model to stop being so hot because he’s unable to handle it.

The remaining fans posted numerous heart, kiss, and fire emoji to let the model know how much they adore her.