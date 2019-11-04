Former President Jimmy Carter Says He Is ‘At Ease’ With Death

On Sunday, former president Jimmy Carter delivered a church service at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. The 95-year-old spoke about the 2015 revelation that his cancer spread to his brain, claiming that he was “completely at ease with death” after doctors informed him of the spread, CNN reports.

According to the 39th president, he assumed that the news meant that he was “going to die very quickly.”

“I obviously prayed about it. I didn’t ask God to let me live, but I asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death.”

Carter said that it “didn’t really matter” to him whether he lived or died, although the former president admitted he would miss the important parts of his life: family, working at the Carter Center, and teaching at Sunday school service.

“All those delightful things,” he said with a smile.

Per Breitbart, Carter was hospitalized last month after a fall. Although Carter experienced a fractured pelvis, he was released from the hospital not long after. He is the oldest living president — he turned 95 just last month — and gives a sermon at Maranatha Baptist Church every week.

During Carter’s recent sermon, he also touched on the current state of United States politics.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if the United States of America could be a superpower in maintaining peace?” he asked, proposing hypothetical scenarios where the country is a leader in environmental policy and treating people equally.

“See, that’s the kind of superpower I’d like to have,” he said.

Carter previously said if he were granted one wish for his lifetime, it would be to see peace in the Middle East.

Former Pres. Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school at his Plains church this morning. At noon, why he picked the Book of Job for his lesson. pic.twitter.com/qsFNoRgGsG — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) November 3, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported, Carter warmed to current president Donald Trump after initially expressing his dislike of him and even gave the president advice on bolstering U.S.-China relations. But this warmth doesn’t appear to have lasted long — Carter criticized Trump back in September, suggesting that the real estate billionaire’s re-election would be a “disaster.”

“It would be a disaster to have four more years of Trump,” Carter said, adding that he voted for Bernie Sanders in 2016, although he admitted his current focus is on who can take out Trump.

Carter’s wife, Rosalynn, also shared her unfavorable view of Trump, claiming that he “encourages racism” — whether he is one or not.

Carter previously said that Trump faced the most media scrutiny of any U.S. president.