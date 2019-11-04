Kenya Moore Reunites With Estranged Husband Marc Daly For Daughter Brooklyn’s First Birthday

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly came together for their daughter Brooklyn Daly’s first birthday six weeks after they announced their separation.

According to Hollywood Life, the three were reunited and made sure to take photos of themselves enjoying their time together. Moore shared a photo of her, Daly, and baby Brooklyn on her Instagram page. In the photo, Moore is giving the camera a huge smile as she rocks a leopard top and brown pants. She also has a balloon hat on in the photo as she holds Brooklyn on her lap. Daly is shown right next to Moore, wearing a blue hat, a blue shirt and a blue vest, which he paired with jeans. Brooklyn is also smiling in the photo as she wears an adorable red tutu skirt, white stockings and a white top with a red flower that read “#1 birthday girl.” The little family was photographed in a booth for the Instagram snapshot.

At the writing, the photo of Moore, Daly, and Brooklyn received more than 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 3,000 comments from Moore’s fans.

“Happy birthday gorgeous,” one follower said.

“Beautiful family!! God blessed you and your husband with this beautiful healthy gorgeous babygirl..” another follower chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Moore and Daly were separating after two years of marriage. The couple married in a private ceremony in the Bahamas in 2017, and welcomed Brooklyn into their lives in November 2018. Brooklyn is the couple’s first child together, and both shared that she would be their main priority as they decide what they want in their marriage.

Moore recently revealed to Us Weekly that she would like to remain married to Daly. She also said, though, that he is currently not in a place to give his all to their marriage, though she does hope he will turn around. Moore’s friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey echoed Moore’s stance on the marriage when she recently spoke to HL. The model also added that, while Moore is willing to work out her marriage to Daly, she is going to prioritize herself and Brooklyn first.

“Kenya’s not going to compromise her happiness. She’s not going to do that. She’s in a great place,” Bailey said.