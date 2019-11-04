Kaia Gerber Gets Soaking Wet In String Bikini, Is A Dead Ringer For Mom Cindy Crawford

Kaia Gerber stunned in a skimpy string bikini for her latest Instagram post on Sunday, and she looked like her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, while posing for the camera.

In the photo, Kaia stands in a swimming pool soaking wet as she gives a seductive stare. The model sported a navy blue triangle top with red detailing that showcased her cleavage. She paired the top with with some bright red bikini bottoms while flaunting her toned arms, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, and curvy hips.

Kaia’s short, brown hair was damp and pushed back behind her head for the shot. However, her natural makeup look was on point. The 18-year-old donned defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a fresh face. She sported a bronzed glow, and appeared to compliment her nude lips with pink blush on her cheeks.

Kaia stood against the side of her infinity pool as some green foliage, a blue sky, white, fluffy clouds, and a gorgeous ocean scene is visible in the background behind her.

Of course, the model’s over 4.9 million followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap, and clicked the like button more than 220,000 times while leaving over 700 comments in the first five hours after it was posted to the platform. Many social media users gushed over Kaia’s good looks in the post, while others compared her to her gorgeous lookalike mother.

“When I was 20 I had a calendar of your mom, love it…now [it’s] your turn to make it. Good luck, enjoy life and God [be] on your side,” one of Kaia’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“You have elegance galore. Don’t ever change one thing about you,” another adoring fan stated.

“Fantastic lighting makes this a spectacular photo,” one admirer gushed.

“You are so beautiful. Don’t let Hollywood tell you any differently,” a fourth person commented.

Recently, Kaia made headlines when she stepped out with her famous mother for a charity event, where both women donned stunning black ensembles.

The Inquisitr previously reported by that Kaia looked gorgeous in a pair of black slacks and black top with flared sleeves. The model went braless under the top and left it mostly open with only one button clasp in the middle of the shirt to flash some serious skin.

Meanwhile, Cindy Crawford appeared to be age-defying while snuggled up next to her Kaia Gerber. Cindy also wore a form-fitting dress to the event, and styled her brown hair in soft waves.