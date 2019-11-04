WWE News: Hall Of Famer Discusses Roman Reigns’ Battle With Leukemia And Potential Hollywood Career

Roman Reigns returned to action earlier this year after successfully battling leukemia, and no one is prouder of him than his cousin — and WWE Hall of Famer — Rikishi.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, the former WWE superstar spoke about his career and family. However, “The Big Dog” was a main topic of discussion, with Rikishi revealing how his cousin has bounced back and used his spotlight to do some good.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of him of being able to speak up because it’s a domino effect in helping other kids diagnosed with leukemia. As we see on a weekly basis, he’s doing the charities and meet-and-greets and bringing awareness to that disease. It’s a beautiful thing as he’s utilizing his platform. It’s bigger than wrestling and that’s one thing we’re so happy he’s able to get out there and bring awareness.”

Rikishi also spoke about Reigns overcoming the disease a couple of times in the past, and how he’s never been shy about telling his story. The Hall of Famer believes that more athletes with similar experiences should be open to talking about them publicly.

During the interview, Rikishi was also asked if he thinks Reigns will follow their cousin, Dwayne Johnson, to Hollywood in the near future. Reigns co-starred alongside Johnson in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw earlier this year, and has since stated that he’s interested in more acting roles.

The partnership with @WWERomanReigns & @LLSusa got stronger today with the announcement of the new LLS Children’s Initiative! READ MORE: https://t.co/xBT3THR0aq pic.twitter.com/OiaAA8AXYQ — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Reigns has also revealed that he plans on stepping back from wrestling full-time in the next few years. While he didn’t confirm if he plans on hanging up his boots completely, he did suggest that his role in the company will be less prominent.

According to Rikishi, there comes a time when all wrestlers are no longer able to perform to the best of their ability. He believes that Reigns will experience this eventually, while also revealing that acting will allow him to stay in the spotlight.

However, Reigns appears to be fully committed to WWE for the time being. Since returning to the company, he’s been a strong fan favorite. Prior to his leukemia diagnosis, he was one of the most polarizing wrestlers on the roster having dominated the main event scene for years.

Reigns has been kept out of the big picture in recent months, though. In that time, he’s feuded with Erick Rowan and led Team Hogan to victory at Crown Jewel, but it’s surely only a matter of time before he tries to reclaim the WWE Championship.