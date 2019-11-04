Lori Loughlin Believes She Was ‘Duped By Unscrupulous People,’ Sources Say

Lori Loughlin didn't take a plea deal because that would have been a way of admitting guilt.

Lori Loughlin is not backing down from her plea of not guilty in regards to the charges that she faces for the ongoing college admissions scandal. A new inside source recently provided further information about how Loughlin is handling this intense situation, and why she chose to plead not guilty to her latest charge, even though her family and friends tried to convince her to do otherwise.

The Full House actress believes that she is not a criminal, but rather that she was misled, according to Yahoo News.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, already faced an assortment of charges, including money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Most recently, they were both hit with an additional bribery charge. Despite how guilty she may look, Loughlin believes she was taken advantage of and tricked while she was only trying to assist her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella.

“Taking the deal would have admitted guilt, and she believes she was duped by unscrupulous people who enriched themselves off her. It is her position that she was not some sort of criminal mastermind. She just wanted what was best for her daughters. And it has turned into an ongoing nightmare.”

Both Loughlin and her husband have been accused of paying Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the cheating scheme, $500,000 to ensure their daughters a spot at the University of Southern California. They also reportedly tried to present the girls as rowing crew recruits illegitimately. Nevertheless, they have maintained their innocence, insisting that the funds were to be a donation and nothing more.

The source continued to describe, in detail, Loughlin’s mental state as the scandal intensifies, emphasizing that she possesses continued readiness to fight the charges and to restore her reputation.

“You can watch her clench her jaw, and her eyes change, and it’s like, ‘Okay. Let’s do this.’ She is a fighter. She maintains that she did nothing wrong, and if they are going to lock her up, they need to lock up everyone who has donated a library to a college so their kid will get in.”

There’s no denying the fact that this scandal has taken a toll on the entire family, including Isabella and Olivia. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there is even a chance that the girls could be charged in connection to the scandal.

Even if they aren’t charged, the likelihood that they will be called into court to testify is high.