Brazilian Bombshell Theodora Moutinho Puts Her Peachy Posterior On Full Display In New Instagram Video

Theodora Moutinho, who goes by the moniker Teddy on Instagram, recently took to her page and titillated her 2.4 million followers with a hot booty video.

In the clip, the stunning model could be seen rocking a stylish, black-and-white snake print bikini that featured a red lining on the band of the top as well as on the belt of the bottoms.

The skimpy bottoms allowed the Brazilian bombshell to put her peachy derriere, sexy legs and famous thigh gap on full display as she turned her back toward the camera while the video was being filmed.

The model wore her highlighted tresses down and could be seen running a hand through them.

The video was entirely focused on the model’s booty as she never turned around to face the camera. Nonetheless, most of her fans did not seem to care because they loved the generous display of skin as evident from the comments section.

To spice things up, the model stuck her booty out and also shook it a little as she leaned over the railings of a balcony — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

In the caption, the model wrote that a peach a day keeps the snakes away, referring to her booty.

According to the geotag, the video was captured at Clearwater Beach — a resort situated on the Gulf of Mexico in Pinellas County, west central coast of Florida.

Within seven hour of posting, the video has garnered more than 27,000 likes, close to 60,000 views and about 520 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“What part of “No Nut November” do you not understand?” one of her fans commented on the sexy clip, referring to the humorous internet challenge where men give up pleasuring themselves for the entire month of November.

“What a beautiful view!” another one chimed in.

Loading...

“You look fantastic, a third one wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan praised the hottie by calling her body gorgeous.

“God bless your gorgeous body.”

Another follower of Theodora, who seems to be quite obsessed with her, wrote that the model has the most beautiful booty that he has ever seen in his life, a sentiment that many others also echoed in their comments.

The remaining fans either used words and phrases like “goddess,” “extremely sexy,” and “very hot,” or opted for a more millennial way and praised the model by posting countless heart, kiss, fire and peach emoji to express their admiration for the stunner.