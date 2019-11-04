Andrew Yang’s Wife, Evelyn, Reacts To Supporter’s Tribute Tattoo: ‘I Think He Loves You More Than I Do’

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang‘s wife, Evelyn, recently made her public debut in a television ad for her husband’s campaign and also appeared with the 44-year-old serial entrepreneur at Yangapalooza — the campaign rally that included a performance by Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo. On Sunday, she again appeared with Yang for a CNN interview and spoke about everything from what pushed Yang to run for president to the tattoo of her husband that a supporter got on his calf.

As for the tattoo, Evelyn says it was a shock.

“I think he loves you more than I do because I will never tattoo your face on my body,” she said to Yang emphatically during the interview.

“But it’s that kind of passion. It’s that kind of love, that kind of support that has been shocking to me.”

The artwork was etched onto Wanito, a supporter of Yang that made good on his promise to get a tattoo of the candidate if the campaign hit one of its donation targets. He is an active member of the philanthropist’s passionate group of followers — the Yang Gang — and has a video blog in which he describes himself as a veteran and “the guy with the Yang tattoo.” According to Wanito, he discovered Yang from the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which ended with him quitting his job to “travel around for the campaign.”

Elsewhere in the CNN interview, Evelyn spoke about the success of Yang’s campaign thus far.

“I always thought he was going to do a lot better than what most people thought he was going to do. Because I know him, and I know how capable he is. But I had no idea that it was going to be where it is today.”

Loading...

The mother of two also spoke about when she first met Yang, admitting that he had “no game” — something she said appealed to her, adding that Yang always wore his heart on his sleeve.

During the course of Yang’s campaign, he has become known for his off-the-cuff behavior, from crowd surfing to belting out Prince and Simple Minds songs with abandon. This behavior appears to have resonated with his grassroots following, which has been steadily growing along with increased mainstream media coverage.

The outsider candidate’s campaign center’s around a universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 per month for every American adult, which he believes is part of the solution to overcome purported job losses due to the automation of the United States economy.