‘RHOBH’ Kyle Richards Posts Pic With 7 Diamonds & Responds To Whether Or Not Denise Richards Is Out

Also unsurprisingly absent from Kyle's pic was Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast posed for a photo together, but Denise Richards was nowhere in sight. Seven of the women of the Bravo reality show posed for a group photo after a dinner party at Kyle Richards’ house over the weekend, and when fans noticed Denise wasn’t in the pic, Kyle addressed her status.

In the photo, RHOBH veterans Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley posed with Kyle and Season 10 newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. While OG Housewife Lisa Vanderpump quit the cast at the end of last season and wouldn’t be expected to at the gathering, Denise Richards was noticeably missing from the colorful group shot set on Kyle’s porch.

In addition, Kyle captioned the photo with seven diamond emoji, despite the fact that there should be eight Housewives including Denise. Some fans felt the seven diamond emoji represented the full cast of the Bravo hit and that Denise was “out” for the upcoming season.

In the comments section to the post, Real Housewives fans questioned why Kyle posted just seven diamonds. Kyle, the only original RHOBH star remaining on the show after 10 seasons, found herself answering multiple inquiries about Denise and her MIA status.

“7 Diamonds. So Denise is not back full time?” one fan asked.

“There are 8 of us… just not in this photo,” Kyle replied.

“Is Denise off the show?” another follower inquired.

“No, she is on the show. She arrived late,” Kyle explained.

It’s not a huge surprise that Kyle found herself having to explain why Denise wasn’t in the dinner party photo. When the entire Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast gathers together for such an event, it’s usually presumed that they are filming scenes for the show. Kyle’s cryptic “diamonds” comment didn’t help matters, and it certainly got fans buzzing.

The Denise-free photo comes amid rumors that the actress has missed multiple RHOBH events due to her busy work on The Bold and the Beautiful and other projects including Switched, The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders, and the sci-fi series FraXtur.

A source close to Denise recently alleged that the 48-year-old actress has missed filming with her RHOBH co-stars because her acting career has picked up. But Denise clarified to Hollywood Life that she won’t be filming for Housewives any less due to her acting commitments and she teased that Bravo’s cameras could even follow her to her other jobs.

“Housewives is a reality show, so they film reality, and whatever you’re working on, they’ll film that,” Denise explained last month.

“I think that the Housewives film the jobs, and family life and other things we have going on in our life, otherwise it wouldn’t be a reality show.”

Of course, missing a cast dinner party at Kyle’s probably isn’t helping Denise’s case, but since she reportedly showed up later, fans will likely see that footage next season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo early next year.