Kim Kardashian Says She’s Gained 18 Lbs Since The Beginning Of The Year, Hopes To Lose Weight In 2020

Kim Kardashian reveals that she has gained weight over the last year and is taking the necessary steps to reach her goal weight.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared on her Instagram Stories that, over the last year, she has gained 18 lbs., per Us Weekly. She shared with her 150 million Instagram followers that she is taking the necessary steps to ensure that she loses the excess weight before her 40th birthday. During her clips, she shared with her followers her current routine while she was at the gym with her fitness trainer, Melissa Alcantara. She said that, through her workouts, she will be able to meet her goal weight by October 2020.

“OK, so we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do, with this one, but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” Kardashian shared while at the gym with Alcantara. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes you fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

In the video, Kardashian also admitted that her current diet could be the cause for her weight gain. While she says she is working out, even when the times aren’t convenient for her, she says her eating habits have been the biggest contributing factor to the changes her body went through over the last year. She also shared that she and Alcantra are currently working on both a fitness and diet plan that will ensure the KKW Beauty CEO has the body she desires in the new year.

Back in 2018, Kardashian faced a different issue with her scale. The reality star’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Khloe were concerned for her after her significant weight loss back in August 2018. Kim shared with E! News that she was 116 lbs at the time, after being afraid she would go up to 140 lbs the previous year. Kim credited eating healthier, cutting out sugar and working out for “hour-and-a-half every single day.” for the weight loss at the time..

While her body goals are a work in progress, Kim hasn’t shied away from showing off her current physique. She recently rocked a hot pink bikini for one of her Halloween costumes to portray Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. Kim accompanied the photos with her own admission video to further pay homage to the early 2000s film.