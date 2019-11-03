Curvaceous Lingerie Model Eden Levine Shows Off Enviable Assets In A Revealing Outfit On Instagram

Salvadorian bombshell Eden Levine recently took to her Instagram page and shared a new car selfie where she exposed lots of skin to tease her fans.

In the picture, the model could be seen rocking a gray-colored jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, one that allowed her to provide a generous view of her perky breasts as well as a glimpse of her bare chest.

As the model fastened the seat belt of her car around her waist, it drew viewers’ attention towards her slim waist and hourglass shape.

In terms of her accessories, the hot model opted for a gorgeous necklace, studded with three different shades of stones. Her choice of jewelry looked perfect with her monochrome outfit as it did not feature any embellishments. The model also ditched earrings or bracelets so as not to overdo her jewelry.

To ramp up the glamour, the model opted for a full face of makeup, comprised of a light pink, glossy lipstick that accentuated her plump lips. That aside, she applied a coral shade of blusher to the apples of her cheeks and wore lots of mascara to highlight her beautiful eyes.

Finally, she wore her raven-colored tresses down to pull off a very sexy look and carried an animal-print bag to keep it simple, yet stylish.

To pose for the selfie, the model looked straight into the camera, lifted her forearm up and left her lips slightly parted.

Within four hours of going live, the picture has accrued more than 4,200 likes and about 120 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her beautiful facial features as well as her hot body and sense of style.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the glamorous outfit was from her own fashion line, Eden Fashions.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Eden’s fellow Instagram models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These include, but are not limited to, Lynnie Marie and Slawa.

“You are just so beautiful in that photo!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Absolutely gorgeous and adorable as always,” another one chimed in.

“Wow! So beautiful. Happy Sunday, I hope you have a great day,” a third one wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised Eden by calling her his darling.

“I love you my darling. You are the most gorgeous girl I [have] ever met.”

Even though Eden posts her sultry pictures on Instagram every week, fans who cannot seem to get enough of her should also check out a bikini snapshot that she shared last week.