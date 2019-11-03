Porsha Williams And Kenya Moore Bonded While Filming ‘RHOA’ Over Being New Moms

Porsha Williams confirms that viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta will see a closer bond between her and returning cast member Kenya Moore.

While the two cast members didn’t get along with each other in previous seasons, Us Weekly confirms that Williams and Moore’s newfound friendship will open the show’s 12th season. Williams recently spoke to the outlet and shared that she and Moore found their way to friendship after they both became mothers over the last year. She also said that she thinks Moore’s return is “great” for the show. The Dish Nation host shared that she is ecstatic about her role as a new mom to her 5-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley, and is happy to have someone on set who is going through the same thing. Moore currently has an 11-month-old daughter, Brooklyn.

“Motherhood definitely gave us something in common that is a new experience for both of us,” Williams said.

“Being a new mom is pretty much all I talk about. So when I’m around other new moms, it is my conversation. Things that I want to talk to other new moms about. And yeah, I think it’s just a natural thing to do since we had our kids close together.”

Since they’ve become closer, both Williams and Moore share photos on their Instagram pages. In one photo that both Williams and Moore shared on their pages, they are sitting next to each other with their baby girls on their laps. In the third photo of the slideshow, Brooklyn attempts to grab Pilar’s turban as Moore and Williams are photographed laughing. In her caption, Moore jokes that Brooklyn is seeking vengeance for when Williams hit Moore in a fight during the show’s Season 6 finale.

While both Williams and Moore have said that they’ve bonded during filming, one RHOA cast member said that fans of the show should stay tuned. NeNe Leakes shared with the outlet that although the two are close at the beginning of the season, things may escalate quickly as the season continues.

“Well, we’ll just see how that play out. You said it starts off like, ‘They’re good,’ OK. Well, we’ll just see how long that lasts,” she said.

Leakes’ unenthusiastic comment about the pair’s friendship comes after news broke earlier this year that the Glee actress was on the outs with both Williams and Moore. Leakes and Williams reportedly had a disagreement after Williams felt that Leakes wasn’t supportive of her in her pregnancy. Leakes and Moore’s relationship shifted after she came to Cynthia Bailey’s Seagrams launch party without Leakes’ knowledge.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. EST.