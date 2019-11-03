Kenya Moore Posts Photo Of Most Of The ‘RHOA’ Cast, Leaves Out NeNe Leakes

Kenya Moore’s recent group photo of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast includes every main housewife except for the show’s only original cast member: NeNe Leakes.

The former Miss U.S.A. posted a photo from a behind-the-scenes moment during the Atlanta housewives’ promotional shoot. In the photo, Moore is joined by Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille, who all have their own peach this season.

The housewives are dazzling in black gowns that are styled in different ways. For Moore’s look, she is rocking a strapless gown that is covered with lace. The dress also has a deep split in the photo as she smiles while standing next to Burruss and Williams.

In her caption, Moore is reminding her 1.8 million Instagram followers that she will be making her return to the show when it premieres on Sunday. She also tagged all of the housewives who were seen in the photo.

At the time of this writing, the photo of all of the housewives has received more than 50,000 likes. The photo also received several comments from RHOA fans, who made sure to point out that Leakes wasn’t in the photo that Moore posted.

“Wait, someone is missing,” one follower wrote.

“LMFAOO the impeccable shade of it all,” another follower chimed in.

“Wheres Nene?” another follower asked, followed by a crying laughing emoji.

“The Kween Has Returned,” yet another follower wrote.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Moore announced her return to the Bravo series back in July. The actress and entrepreneur was a part of the franchise until Season 11, when she took time off from the show to focus on raising her baby daughter, Brooklyn, 1.

Since her return to the show, Moore has reportedly stirred up trouble with Leakes. The star of the series has voiced her opinions on Moore’s return on several occasions, most recently on The Wendy Williams Show.

When asked about her thoughts on Moore’s return, Leakes initially pretended as if she didn’t know who she was. The actress also confirmed that she is still the highest-paid cast member on the series, and wished Moore “good luck” if she attempted to take her spot.

While Moore and Leakes are seemingly still on bad terms, Moore has been able to patch things up with another cast member. She and Porsha Williams were on the outs with each other when they first appeared on the show together, but they are now friends. The two reportedly bonded over their newfound motherhood when Moore came back on the show.