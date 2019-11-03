‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: First Male Sent Home

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge Season 35.

Season 35 of MTV’s The Challenge is currently filming overseas in Prague, Czech Republic and spoilers are showing that three competitors have already been sent home. PinkRose is a Challenge insider who shares spoilers before the season even airs on Vevmo. They base their spoilers on insider information as well as social media activity of the cast members to determine who has gone home in what order. As always, the order is subject to change, but the contestants who have been booted are always correct.

The first two females sent packing were reported last week. Two rookies, both from The Amazing Race, were gone shortly after arriving and some are suggesting there was a purge. Kayla Fitzgerald and Jennifer Lee could very well have lost in elimination, but that information is not available yet. Both women were the first eliminated on their respective seasons of The Amazing Race. Following in their footsteps as the first male eliminated in Season 35 is Asaf Goren.

Asaf has dipped his toes in the reality television world for quite some time now. The 28-year-old first appeared on Are You the One? Season 4. He also appeared on So You Think You Can Dance Season 12, and won Israeli Big Brother Season 3. During his season of Are You the One?, Asaf was paired with Tori Deal before finding out they weren’t a perfect match. Coincidentally, Tori is on Season 35 of The Challenge as well, and fans are eagerly awaiting their interaction.

Asaf was not even on PinkRose’s first cast list reveal and he was only confirmed by the insider today. PinkRose had mentioned in a spoiler thread that there were two male cast members missing from the roster, but they couldn’t figure out who they were at first. One turned out to be Asaf, but the other missing male player has yet to be named. Those who know that Asaf was eliminated have been sharing their sentiments on Twitter.

“I guess they were really desperate for Males if they casted Asaf Goren,” one user tweeted.

“If Asaf is potentially on #TheChallenge35 I’m pumped. Just bummed he’d be the male first boot if true i figured Tori could keep him safe for juuuust a little bit,” another wrote.

Asaf has been silent on social media for sometime before returning on October 29 with a new photo. His Instagram page is currently set to private.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 is currently airing on MTV every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.