Bill Clinton Rape Accusation Is ‘Overdue For Revisiting,’ Says Ronan Farrow

During an appearance on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow was pressed by Maher about whether Bill Clinton would have been able to survive the accusations of rape leveled against him by Juanita Broaddrick in today’s political climate, Breitbart reports.

According to Farrow, the accusations from Broaddrick are worth a second look.

“I think that it is very important to interject that Bill Clinton is a different conversation. He has been credibly accused of rape. That has nothing to do with gray areas. I think that the Juanita Broaddrick claim has been overdue for revisiting.”

Broaddrick accused Clinton of raping her in her hotel room back in 1978. She made the allegations in 1999 when Clinton was Arkansas attorney general and running for governor. Per Vox, Broaddrick appeared on Dateline NBC and gave a detailed account of the incident, suggesting she first met with the former president when he came to his campaign office in Van Buren, Arkansas — her hometown. Clinton reportedly asked her to visit his office in Little Rock, which led to Clinton eventually pushing to meet in her hotel lobby for coffee, and finally in her hotel room, away from reporters.

Clinton allegedly forcibly had sex with Broaddrick despite her resistance to his advances.

Farrow is best known for uncovering the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, which has seen Weinstein accused of rape, sexual assault, and sexual abuse from over eighty women in the film industry. The accusations span the course of at least 30 years, and criminal investigations are reportedly ongoing into at least six of the allegations.

In Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill, which also spotlights the accusations that NBC Today co-host Matt Lauer anally raped former NBC producer Brooke Nevils, Farrow accuses Clinton’s wife, Hillary, for attempting to kill the Weinstein story. Weinstein reportedly caught wind of Farrow’s report into his alleged sexual assaults and tried to intimidate the 31-year-old journalist.

Ronan Farrow: Hillary Clinton pressured me to stop investigating Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/EGUHKlrfuu — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) October 17, 2019

Farrow reportedly received a call from Clinton’s publicist, Nick Merrill, while he was working on both the Weinstein story and attempting to secure an interview with Clinton for his foreign policy book. Merrill reportedly told Farrow that Clinton’s camp had “concern” about the Weinstein story. The 67-year-old former film producer even reportedly contacted Farrow’s estranged father, Woody Allen, asking for help in getting a handle on Farrow.

During the Maher interview, Farrow was also pressed about rumors that he is the son of Frank Sinatra, who Farrow’s mother, Mia, was reportedly romantically involved with, although he didn’t take the bait.