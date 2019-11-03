Carrie Underwood Stuns In Dazzling Mesh Dress And Gets Emotional In ‘Cry Pretty’ Thank You Video

Carrie Underwood's voice began cracking as she thanked all the fans who attended her 'Cry Pretty Tour 360' concerts.

Carrie Underwood‘s last “Cry Pretty Tour 360” show took place on Halloween night, but the “Drinking Alone” singer wasn’t quite finished treating her fans to the concert content that they can’t seem to get enough of. On Sunday, Carrie uploaded one last Instagram video loaded with footage from each of her tour stops. It also served as a fashion diary of sorts, and it included a special message for her supporters.

For her video farewell, Carrie Underwood rocked one of her signature sparkly stage outfits. The form-fitting dress featured a sheer mesh overlay that glittered when Carrie moved, and it looked like the wine-colored fabric underneath it was also shiny. The 36-year-old country music star accessorized her look with a glittering black-and-silver beaded choker and a pair of silver drop statement earrings. The dazzling jewelry featured three tiers of bejeweled discs.

Carrie wore her platinum blond locks parted to the side in soft waves, and her makeup was flawless. She wore dark eye makeup, but her frosted lipstick was a soft pink shade. She had peachy blush on her cheeks, and her skin was glowing.

Carrie’s video began with words of thanks to her fans.

“I just want to say a sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of you who’ve come out to watch the show,” she said. “It’s truly been a special one for all of us. And our band and crew and everyone behind the scenes, you’ve just been absolutely amazing. It’s one to remember, and you guys made it happen. So thank you.”

Carrie Underwood didn’t shed any tears, so she avoided creating a non-glittery version of her iconic “Cry Pretty” makeup. However, she did get emotional in her video; her voice started cracking when she began talking about how special the “Cry Pretty Tour 360” was. The Journey song “Don’t Stop Believin'” could be heard playing in the background as she delivered her short speech.

The video also took a short but sweet look back at all of Carrie Underwood’s tour stops, and each clip that was shared included a different concert outfit. In the footage from Denver, she’s rocking her light blue dress that’s short in the front and long in the back. In Houston, she’s sporting her sparkly sheer pants. For her Washington, D.C., stop, she’s showing off her toned legs in her black-and-silver patterned playsuit with fringe on the arms. “Cry Pretty” fittingly plays in the background over the footage.

Loading...

While Carrie Underwood fans might be sad to see her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” come to an end, she still has a bit of entertaining to do before 2019 is over. According to E! News, she’s set to perform the song, “Drinking Alone,” during the CMA Awards on November 13. Carrie is co-hosting the show with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.