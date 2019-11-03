Aylen Alvarez Sizzles In A Revealing Animal-Print Dress On Instagram

Cuban fitness model Aylen Alvarez — aka Aylen Davis — recently took to her Instagram page and stunned her 3.5 million followers with a new stylish, yet sexy picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking an animal-print dress that featured a plunging neckline, a bodysuit style bodice, and maxi silhouette with sexy thigh-high slits.

The risqué outfit allowed the hottie to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts as well as her bare chest. That’s not all, the outfit also enabled Aylen to put her well-toned legs and thighs on full display.

The model opted for a pair of sexy tie-up sandals that added extra glamour to her look.

In terms of her accessories, the stunning model opted for a wide, gold belt that accentuated her perfect hourglass figure. She finished her look with a transparent circle bag and a pair of gold drop earrings to keep it simple, yet glamorous.

In the caption, Aylen wished her fans a happy Sunday and informed them that she is in love with her new outfit, which was from the online clothing brand, Hot Miami Styles.

To go with her dress, the model opted for a full face of makeup, comprised of bronze shades and glossy, nude lip color. However, the photograph could not show a detailed look at the model’s makeup as the photo was not shot in closeup.

To pose for the picture, the Santiago de Cuba native stood on a dock, wore her tresses down and looked toward the floor to strike a pose. She, however, did not specify the location where the snap was captured.

Within an hour of going live, the picture has garnered more than 10,000 likes and about 300 comments where fans and followers praised the hot model for her amazing body as well as her sense of style.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by many of Aylen’s fellow models and influencers. These included, but are not limited to, Australian bombshell Vicky Aisha, Mariza Villarreal, and Dolly Castro Chavez.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“[Such a] sexy body and legs. Wowwwwwwwwwwwww,” another one chimed in.

“I think I have fall[en] in love,” a third admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower opined that Aylen has the most beautiful body in the world.

“[The] most beautiful body shape and skin I have ever seen.”

The remaining fans opted for a millennial way to praise the model and posted heart, kiss, and fire emoji instead of long sentences.