Fox News Guest Blurts Out ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’ As Segment Comes To An End

A Fox News guest invited to talk about military dogs decided to end with a meme, saying “Epstein didn’t kill himself” as the segment was coming to a close.

Mike Ritland is the founder of the Warrior Dog Foundation, a Texas-based non-profit organization that finds homes and gives comfort to military dogs that have ended their service. He was invited on Watters’ World on Saturday to talk about the efforts of military dogs, like the one who grew famous through his role on the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

But as the New York Post noted, Ritland decided to take a very different tack at the very end of the segment. As host Jesse Watters was wrapping up, Ritland asked if he could make a public service announcement about the difficulties for people adopting military dogs. After making his disclaimer, Ritland blurted out a statement about the death of billionaire child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Epstein didn’t kill himself,” he said.

The snuck-in statement drew a bit of a laugh from Watters, who hinted that viewers that they might study that issue more later.

“OK. Thank you for that commentary,” Watters said with a laugh. “Maybe more on that later.”

Ritland’s statement followed along what has become a popular meme, with many taking to social media to sneak the statement “Epstein didn’t kill himself” in unlikely places. The meme seems to cut across the political spectrum, with both backers and opponents of Donald Trump taking to the statement.

Though it appeared Ritland was just reciting a meme, the idea that Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide has a growing number of backers. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, an independent analysis of Epstein’s autopsy showed that the injuries causing his death did not fit the official story of a suicide. Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell, the victim of an apparent hanging, and was declared dead after being taken to a nearby hospital. The autopsy showed that Epstein suffered fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx and a fracture on his left hyoid bone.

As famed medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden said in an appearance on Fox News, those injuries point to a homicide.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” Baden said, adding that he had not seen such injuries in 50 years that took place during a suicidal hanging.